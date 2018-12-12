How the French Warm Up In Winter - Ragout

× Expand Becky Ellis

Succulent, tender braised pork cooked slowly with mushrooms, pearl onions, herbs and tomatoes. The French know how to warm up a winter evening with Ragout. The name comes from the French ragoûter, meaning: "to revive the taste." I made this French-style stew with pork, but beef or duck can be substituted. Enjoy this medley of deliciousness with pasta, couscous, polenta or mashed potatoes.

One of the best things about this recipe is that the flavors only get better when it is made a day ahead and reheated right before service.

Braised Pork Ragout With Mushrooms And Pearl Onions

6 - 8 servings

4 ¾ pounds pork shoulder

4 tablespoons butter

Melt butter in a cast iron 8 quart oval Dutch oven. 1 When butter is sizzling, add pork shoulder and sear on both sides until each side is nicely browned.

3 (1.17 ounce) tubs Knorr home-style chicken stock

Squeeze out the tubs of chicken stock on top of the pork and pour 3 cups of water over the pork.

6 ounces portabella mushrooms, chopped

16 ounces pearl onions, cooked and peeled

3 tablespoons fresh oregano

8 leaves fresh basil

12 fresh thyme sprigs (the entire sprig, not just the leaves)

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

1 can petite cut tomatoes with juice

2 teaspoons salt

½ tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon Nanami Togaraski (Japanese chili pepper spice available at Asian markets)

Add mushrooms, 8 ounces of the pearl onions, oregano, basil, thyme, garlic, tomatoes, salt, pepper and Nanami Togaraski to the pork. Stir the liquid around the pork to combine the ingredients. Cover and simmer over medium low heat for 3 hours, turning pork over in pot after simmering for one hour. Pork is finished cooking when it is fork tender and falls off the bone.

Remove pork shoulder from pot and place on a large plate. Using a fork and sharp knife remove any fat from the pork. Shred the pork and place it back in the pot with the stewed vegetables and broth. Add the remaining pearl onions. Keep warm on the stove.

3 cups Cipriani Tagliardi Pasta (available at Fresh Market)

Cook pasta al dente in lightly salted water. Drain. Add pasta to ragout and stir gently to combine.

Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Serve ragout warm garnished with shaved parmesan cheese.

1 TJ Maxx has a nice selection of cast iron Le Creuset cookware perfect for making Ragout.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.