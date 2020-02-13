Huddle Up Moms Host Holistic Event

Huddle Up Moms (HUM), a new local women’s organization focused on providing resources to mothers in the Roanoke community, will host the Love Your Body event Tuesday, February 18 at the 5 Points Music Foundation Sanctuary at 5:30 p.m.

The free event will host panelists discussing a holistic approach to women’s health centered on mind, body, heart and soul.

Speakers include https://www.huddleupmoms.org/post/the-photo-that-could-change-your-life-the-411-on-photobiomodulation Therapist Linda Bailey, Neuroscientist Dr. Julia Basso, Acupuncturist Katie Clifton, Life Coach Dr. Melinda Hill, and Counselor Lynne Johnson.

Each speaker will focus on a separate aspect of the body.

Mind speaker, Linda Bailey, will discuss pregnancy and postpartum brain changes. Body and heart speaker, Katie Clifton, will discuss how acupuncture can treat physical and emotional pain. Heart speaker, Dr. Melinda Hill, will provide tips on managing stress, building self-confidence and loving yourself. Soul speaker, Lynne Johnson, will provide tips on dealing with the stress of motherhood.

The HUM’s mission focuses on empowering, educating and supporting women in Southwest Virginia with meaningful connections. They also provide online resources through their website www.huddleupmoms.org through their blog and resources page.

“HUM aims to fuel meaningful connections within the community, believing that all mothers deserve to flourish in all aspects of their lives. HUM believes in empowering women to prioritize their well-being and in connecting mothers to resources they need to be happy, healthy and confident,” said Executive Director Jaclyn Nunziato in a press release.

About the Writer:

Jennifer F. Riales is a Roanoke-based freelance writer and blogger. She and her husband, both originating from Memphis, TN, enjoy visiting local coffeehouses, going on walks with their dog and cuddling with their two cats.