CROWN for Women Event

× Expand Sunny Photography Speakers and teachers for the CROWN Conference include Stevii Mills, Cheryl Mosley, Dr. Melinda Craig Hill, Octaviana Richardson and Ms. Wheelchair Virginia 2020 Ryann Kress

The Changing Roanoke into One Winning Nation (CROWN) Conference for women will be held at Grace Covenant Church on Saturday, February 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Under the theme Unmask Your Potential Within, CROWN, a Sisters of Change event, offers career women and entrepreneurs practical, hands-on applications by their speakers. Tickets for the event are $25 and free childcare is also available.

CROWN will cover topics including: Success Over 40, Health in the Office, cooking classes and several avenues of success hosted by several notable speakers. Speakers include City Councilwoman Tricia White-Boyd, Beth Boyd-Bell president of Femcity, and Ryann Kress Miss Virginia Wheelchair, to name a few.

After the men’s conference in 2019 sold out, CROWN organizers expect about 300 attendees for the 2020 women’s conference and are also providing free tickets to certain community organizations, such as Noah Christian Academy and West End Community Center.

Jojo Friday, the creator of CROWN Conference and founder of Sisters of Change, says the organization’s relationship with these community organizations focuses on helping underprivileged families.

She says this focus on empowering people stems from her own history as a single mother needing help.

“The beauty of CROWN is that it’s a safe space for diversity and ingenuity. It’s a place for collaboration with others you may not initially collaborate with,” said Friday. “We have every zip code, nationality and background represented through teachers and speakers. A collective community collaboration is where civilizations have reached the starts of limitless possibilities.”

About the Writer:

Jennifer F. Riales is a Roanoke-based freelance writer and blogger. She and her husband, both originating from Memphis, TN, enjoy visiting local coffeehouses, going on walks with their dog and cuddling with their two cats.