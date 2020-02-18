× Expand Becky Ellis

February 18, 2020 is National Drink Wine Day. The purpose of this special day is to spread the love and health benefits of wine. The perfect day to celebrate with the wine that is made right in our backyard…Virginia Wine! These lovely wines are available at our local wine shops so we can celebrate shopping local as well as the wonderful wines that are made in our state.

Start your celebration with a toast to National Drink Wine Day! My favorite Virginia Sparkling Wine comes from Thibaut-Janisson Winery. Charlottesville, Virginia. They offer two sparkling wines. The one I am quite fond of is Blanc de Chardonnay made of 100 percent Chardonnay. It has vibrant aromas of pear and ripe apples; the taste is perfectly balanced, crisp and refreshing. $35 range.

FIZZ, also made by the Thibaut-Janisson Winery, is a fun and festive sparkling wine. A crémant style (Crémant is a group of sparkling wines made with the same technique as Champagne, but from outside the Champagne region) made of 100% Chardonnay. Packed with apples and peach flavors, the wine has a very creamy and smooth texture. $24 range.

Flying Fox 2018 Rosé. Afton, Virginia. Cabernet Franc 50% - Merlot 50%. Crisp and refreshing with notes of strawberry, nutmeg and a touch of almond. Pair with bite-size Smithfield Ham Biscuits from the Roanoker Restaurant or Alexis Cheese Wafers sold at Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar. $17 range.

OX-EYE Riesling 2017. Augusta County near Staunton, Virginia. A lovely pairing wine, especially with shell fish or simply with a bowl of salted Virginia Peanuts. Off-dry with hints of lemon and honey. $19 range.

Barboursville 2016 Barbera Reserve. Barboursville, Virginia, near Charlottesville. Elegantly earthy, with raspberry and vivid cherry notes. Pair with grilled steak or Porcini Risotto. $24 range. An excellent value.

Splurge with a bottle of Barboursville Octagon. Created only from the finest vintages, Octagon is a harmonious blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. For the label of this special wine, Barboursville reproduced the floor plan of the Governor James Barbour mansion designed by Thomas Jefferson. Its octagonal dining room was where good friends gathered and enjoyed great wines. The Barboursville Vineyard is built on the grounds of the ruins of the original Barbour mansion. Recommended food pairings: Osso buco alla Veneziana and Sage and Walnut-crusted Lamb Chop in Rosemary Jus. $60 range.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.