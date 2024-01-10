James River Kayaking and Canoeing: The Perfect Trip for Families

× Expand Bruce Ingram Heavily wooded shorelines are a trait of the Narrow Passage to Springwood getaway.

Just 30 minutes or so down I-581 and up I-81from Downtown Roanoke lies two floats ideal for Roanoke area families. Indeed, my daughter Sarah’s maiden voyage down the James with me was the Springwood excursion. And when my son Mark took his initial trip down the James, my wife Elaine and I chose the Narrow Passage to Springwood junket.

These two getaways, Narrow Passage to Springwood (3 miles) and Springwood to Buchanan (4 miles) combined or as separate trips are ideal ones for parents with kids and/or for couples new to river running says John Mays, owner of Twin River Outfitters, located adjacent to the ramp at Buchanan.

“The two floats are ones we recommend for tubers and kayakers, especially if they haven’t done much or any river paddling,” says Mays. “There’s only one Class II rapid in that whole section and it’s easy to avoid.”

That rapid is Ritchie Falls, which looms just downstream from the Narrow Passage ramp and immediately past two scenic river left bluffs. Ritchie likewise lies on river left, and it’s a simple matter to avoid the Class II by paddling to far river right and scooting through a series of ledges. If the James is low, you can walk your boat through these ledges.

× 1 of 6 Expand Bruce Ingram A kayaker donning his lifejacket at the Narrow Passage concrete ramp. It’s always a good idea to wear a jacket the whole time you’re on the water. × 2 of 6 Expand Bruce Ingram Just down from Ritchie Falls, lies an old railroad trestle with these supports. × 3 of 6 Expand Bruce Ingram The Narrow Passage to Springwood trip features many scenic views like this one. × 4 of 6 Expand Bruce Ingram A couple kayaking in the vicinity of the Buchanan ramp. × 5 of 6 Expand Bruce Ingram Kayaking the James is a great way to spend a summer day. × 6 of 6 Expand Bruce Ingram A scenic view upstream (from the Springwood 630 Bridge) of the James and surrounding mountains. Prev Next

Mays also likes this section for its great blue herons, Canada geese and mallards. The Narrow Passage to Springwood getaway features heavily wooded banks which abound with such tuneful songbirds as wood thrushes, scarlet tanagers, and red-eyed vireos.

Besides the two aforementioned bluffs, other photo ops on this leg of the James include an old railroad trestle not far below Ritchie Falls, and a long, heavily wooded outside bend on river right. You’ll know you’re approaching the river right Springwood canoe access when you spot the Route 630 Bridge. The access point is directly under the bridge.

The Springwood to Buchanan leg contains only riffles, again a plus for folks new to paddling. Mays believes the most scenic view is of Purgatory Mountain which hovers above river left in the distance. But a river right bluff not far downstream from Springwood rates a nod as well. Those paddlers interested in bird watching should note that the numerous shoreline sycamores attract large numbers of breeding orchard orioles in the summer, and the formerly rare now common Eastern kingbirds appear on this float, too.

You’ll know you’re about half way through the Springwood excursion when you paddle under the Interstate 81 Bridge. Next comes a long deep pool and an even longer riffle that will take you most of the way to the river right ramp at Buchanan. Kayakers can easily and leisurely take both these trips in four or five hours with plenty of time for photography if they desire. Or if they only want to take one, they can do so in two or three hours.