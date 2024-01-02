Salem High Legend Coaches PHHS Girls' Basketball

Patrick Henry High has hired Ataijah Holland as an assistant girls’ basketball coach. Holland, 28, was best known for her defense and passing abilities as a Salem High standout. As a coach, she is known for holding her players accountable.

Anything that the Lady Patriots will endure this season is likely something Holland previously experienced. Star player Jada Cook says playing for Coach Holland has been everything she thought it would be.

“Being that she played at the highest level, I feel like she comes with a lot of credibility. I want to reach the same heights she did in her playing career,” Cook, the daughter of Head Coach Eugene “Blu”, said.

Born in March 1995 in Roanoke, Holland is the daughter of former NFL player Shannon Taylor and Bridgette Joyce. At an early age, Holland showed tremendous basketball potential.

Holland played basketball at Wake Forest University.

To gain a competitive advantage over her peers in grade school, Holland regularly played against older opposition. Recognizing that they had a prodigy on their hands, Holland’s parents encouraged their daughter to focus solely on hoops to avoid any potential injuries.

“Looking back, I am so happy that my parents pushed me in that direction. As a true point guard, I was always an extension of the coach on the floor. To do my job, I needed to be certain of what everyone’s role was,” she said.

Holland’s four years at Salem High were highly decorated, both on the court and in the classroom. In addition to winning the state championship as a senior, she was an honor roll student too.

“I didn’t always appreciate the journey at the time, but now I do,” she said. “Going through the ups and downs as a star player gives me a perspective that resonates with my current players.”

Before accepting an athletic scholarship to Wake Forest University, Holland strongly considered offers from St. John’s, James Madison University and Seton Hall. “On my visit, I and the four other recruits became the first class under the new coach’s era. I did hit some obstacles, but was able to persevere,” she said.

Patrick Henry, who finished 18-9 last year, has won four of its first eight games this season.