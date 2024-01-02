Member One FCU Donates BIG to Local Non-Profits

Sponsored Content

× Expand Member One Federal Credit Union

For the fourth year running, Member One participated in GivingTuesday, a global movement built upon shared humanity and radical generosity. But we wanted to do more. So, we decided to turn GivingTuesday into a whole week of giving, donating a combined total of $38,000 to five non-profit organizations within our community.

As an organization, we wanted to take this opportunity to share more information about the non-profits themselves. Who they are, what they do, and why they do it. These organizations are doing great things within our community, and our hope is to generate awareness and support by sharing their stories with you.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is a local food bank and affiliate member of Feeding America. Their ultimate mission has always remained the same: to eliminate hunger in our region. Over $33 million worth of food and grocery related products are channeled through a network of 380 partner feeding programs in a 26-county, 9-city region that provides food to those in need.

The Least of These Ministry provides gap-based support for the unsheltered in our area, including basic housing, warmth, clothing, showers, and laundry services in the Roanoke Valley. TLOT has helped permanently house nearly 400 people over the last 4 years.

Carilion Children’s is the only dedicated hospital for children and adolescents in Southwest Virginia, located in Roanoke, Virginia. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals provide comfort, treatment, and hope to millions of sick kids. The Children’s Miracle Network is a nation-wide network of hospitals (with local connections) that provides cost-free healthcare and patient services, as well as education and equipment for those in need.

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council is a local chapter of the national Girl Scouts organization, providing girls (K-12) with empowering social opportunities, including business and financial education (Cookie College), as well as offsetting membership fees through financial aid for participation.

Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, Inc. provides services from a consortium of local chapters of military groups that connect veterans to needs-based resources including education, healthcare, financial assistance, housing, transportation, and social support.

"Our Week of Giving, anchored by GivingTuesday, is a great opportunity for us to support our community where we’re needed,” stated Alex Lucas, VP of Community Impact. “Our employees, our members, and, in this case, our plusONE Visa® cardholders have a giving heart. It’s a great week to acknowledge and facilitate that giving, and to remember that we, all together, are the Credit Union and giving back is in our DNA.”

A portion of the Week of Giving funds were made on behalf of Member One’s plusONE credit card, a card that provides cash back to members and the community. With a mission to help our members, employees, and communities flourish, Member One Federal Credit Union is honored to be able to assist these five worthy community organizations in continuing their important work. Thank you for partnering with Member One as we continue to build a better tomorrow.

To learn more about Member One’s community impact, visit https://www.memberonefcu.com/about/community/community-impact.

https://www.memberonefcu.com/