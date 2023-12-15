Open Studios Tour Roanoke Announces 2024 Tour Dates

This is Star City’s highly anticipated annual spring art tour, where local artists invite the public into their intimate and personal creative spaces.

Roanoke's vibrant arts scene takes center stage as the 24th Annual Open Studios Tour gears up to celebrate local creativity and engage art enthusiasts. The event is free and takes place Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The tour spans across six unique and distinctive neighborhoods across Roanoke City, showcasing the depth and diversity of our community’s finest artists and providing a unique opportunity for the public to interact with creators in their creative spaces. Open Studios Tour Roanoke offers a glimpse into their inspirations, techniques, and artistic processes.

Additionally, this event will feature over 30 artists, from a variety of disciplines, including painting, sculpture, handmade jewelry, fiber arts, ceramics, and photography. Participants can explore a wide array of studios throughout Roanoke, discovering hidden gems and experiencing the magic of artistic expression firsthand. From traditional to contemporary art forms, there will be something for everyone to appreciate and enjoy. Visitors will have the chance to engage in conversations with artists and purchase original artworks directly from the creators.

Open Studios Tour Roanoke is a free, self-guided event that takes place throughout the city of Roanoke. Visitors are encouraged to plan their itinerary in advance and make as many stops as possible over the course of the two-day event, as it promises a dynamic and immersive experience across various studios and locations.

For more information on the Open Studios Tour Roanoke, visit www.openstudiostourroanoke.com.