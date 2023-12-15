The Roanoke Foodshed Network Grants $20,000 to Local Organizations

The Roanoke Foodshed Network (RFN), with support from the United Way’s Healthy Roanoke Valley, granted $20,000 to area nonprofits and schools to support food access work in the Roanoke region. The following organizations received funding:

Virginia Cooperative Extension

One Valley Inc.

Feeding Southwest Virginia

Highland Park Elementary School

Lick Run Community Development Corporation

Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP)

YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Cave Spring Elementary School PTA

The funding was made possible by the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth’s (VFHY) Healthy Communities Action Teams (HCAT) grant. VFHY reaches 50,000 children annually through a comprehensive approach that provides infrastructure to empower youth to make healthy choices by reducing and preventing substance use and childhood obesity.

“We are grateful for this funding as it allows us to continue our Taste-It program which offers all students a chance to try new fruits and vegetables during lunchtime, learn how the food is grown, and take home recipes to cook with their family” said Lakshmi Patel, a Cave Spring parent and pediatric dietitian at Carilion Clinic. “Since the program began in 2021 students have

had the opportunity to try muscadine grapes, a variety of apples, butternut squash, bell peppers, cabbage, red and green lettuces, kale, sweet potatoes, strawberries, watermelon, cantaloupe, carrots, and radishes. It has really been enjoyable to see the children try the fresh produce, sometimes for the first time, and to watch their reactions through the experience.”

“We’re excited to expand several programs including our Rise 540 youth workforce development program and our nutrition education program work,” said Mark Johnson, President and CEO of YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “The Rise 540 program helps teens gain entrepreneurial skills by allowing them opportunities to assist in the program's operations and nutrition education programs. This includes hosting cooking classes that promote basic nutrition principles, incorporating food safety, food diversity, and nutritious food.”

“This funding will help us build, maintain, and support school and youth gardens in the Roanoke region,” said Shawn Jadrnicek, agriculture and natural resource agent of Virginia Cooperative Extension. “We’re thankful to the Roanoke Foodshed Network for their support to help teach and nourish children in the region.”

The Roanoke Foodshed Network began as a series of conversations among farmers, planners, and local food advocates in 2014. In 2020, LEAP was awarded a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) planning grant that has enabled the creation of the RFN and the establishment of a wide-ranging suite of projects supported by this network. In 2022, the Healthy Food Access working group of the RFN assumed responsibility for the HCAT grant. LEAP serves as the fiscal agent for the HCAT grant, with support from Carilion Clinic, Feeding Southwest Virginia, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and United Way. The RFN was formed to build community and capacity between diverse partners working to address food systems change in the Roanoke region. The goals of this partnership are to collectively learn about and address the needs of sustainable farm development, local food distribution, equitable food access, as well as the potential of local food to nourish economic growth.

