Virginia Children's Theatre Adds Intimacy Choreography Workshops

Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) has added a new workshop to the vast array of programming offered in VCT’s Theatre Academy: Intimacy Choreography. Concepts taught during VCT’s Intimacy Choreography workshop include respect, advocacy, safety and consent while fostering a culture that values open communication. The Intimacy workshop was offered as an add-on class for VCT’s Youth Professional Ensemble students this Fall and will be a mandatory class for Youth Professional Ensemble students moving forward.

During the workshop, students learn how to express their boundaries and learn how to identify and respect boundaries of others. An Intimacy workshop goes beyond the stage; VCT believes that theatre skills are life skills. The skills learned through intimacy choreography can benefit artists in situations outside of the educational setting, giving them the tools they need to protect their personal boundaries. The Intimacy Workshop is taught by VCT's Theatre Academy Manager, Sydney Sinclair, who is trained as an intimacy choreographer and director with an emphasis in children's theatre. Sinclair was also invited to teach an Intimacy Workshop during the annual conference for Virginia Theatre Association in October.

“I am so excited to bring my work as an intimacy director/choreographer to VCT,” says Sinclair. “I was trained in intimacy direction through multiple programs including Oklahoma City University, Theatre Intimacy Education (TIE) and Intimacy Directors and Coordinators (IDC). Intimacy direction is a relatively new field within theatre, but it has quickly become a vital part of the creative process. As an intimacy director, my work is centered around creating a safe and comfortable environment for actors to explore intimate and vulnerable scenes in a way that is respectful and professional. This means working closely with directors, actors, and stage managers to ensure everyone feels comfortable and confident. I truly believe that everyone's boundaries are perfect exactly where they are and no one's boundaries will ever get in the way of our storytelling as artists.”

Sinclair continues, “At VCT, I am excited to continue this work and help to create productions that are inclusive, empowering, and respectful. By prioritizing communication and consent, we can ensure that everyone involved in a production feels valued and supported. I have a saying ‘Vulnerability isn’t a scary word.’ This may seem silly to some but it means everything to us theatre artists. As actors, we are required to break down barriers and connect with our most vulnerable selves which means we need to trust our environment and those around us. I want to create a space where our artists can be vulnerable as safely and comfortably as possible. I believe that theatre has the power to change lives, and I am honored to be a part of a community that is committed to creating meaningful and impactful work. Through my work, I have seen firsthand the positive impact that prioritizing communication and consent can have on a community. It not only creates a better teaching environment but also allows for more authentic and powerful storytelling.”

VCT will prioritize teaching the ideals of respect and boundary practice not only to Academy students but to teaching artists as well.

ABOUT SYDNEY SINCLAIR

Sydney Sinclair is the Theatre Academy Manager at Virginia Children’s Theatre. She is a performing artist (Actor, Director, Educator, Singer, Dancer, and Intimacy Choreographer) with a B.F.A. in Acting and minor in Directing from Oklahoma City University. She has worked as a director and actor in Oklahoma City as well as a children’s educator, choreographer, and intimacy director for children's theatre’s in the DFW area. Some of her favorite directing credits include Shakespeare’s Other Women by Scott Kaiser (Oklahoma City University), choreography of Beauty and the Beast by Alan Menken (Arise Acting Studio), and assistant direction of The School for Lies by David Ives (Oklahoma City University). Some of her favorite acting credits include Evil Gabbi in She Kills Monsters, Jen in All This Intimacy, and Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Specific Intimacy Choreography training: Mental Health First Aid Certified via the National Council for Mental Well-Being

Theatrical Intimacy Education Classes:

Best Practices: Chelsea Pace, Laura Rikard, Raja Dunn

Theatrical Studio Techniques, Casting, and Policy: Chelsea Pace

Trauma-Informed Practices: Chelsea Pace

Intimacy Coordination: Chelsea Pace

Building Your Intimacy Resume: Chelsea Pace, Laura Rikard

Consent-Based Casting: Chelsea Pace, Laura Rikard

Non-Consensual Storytelling: Chelsea Pace, Sanjana Taskar

Intimacy Directors & Coordinators:

IDC (Foundations of Intimacy Level One) Rocio Mendez, Dr. Ayshia Mackie-Stephenson, and Samantha Kaufman

ABOUT VIRGINIA CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization located in Roanoke, Virginia. VCT is the only professional theatre in the commonwealth of Virginia solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families. VCT produces a variety of high caliber professional literature based musicals, concerts, and issue driven plays each season. These productions are produced in the Roanoke Valley and toured throughout the commonwealth of Virginia. The VCT Theatre Academy provides year-round high-quality music, theatre and dance education for students Pre-K through 12th grade through in-school residencies, in-house classes & camps and outreach across the commonwealth. VCT has a mission to inspire, empower and transform the community through the magic of live theatre!