Second Annual Hustler’s Ball Celebrates Not Your Average Year

× Expand Courtesy of Humble Hustle

The 2nd Annual Hustler’s Ball to benefit Humble Hustle will take place on Saturday, December 16 at the Corinthian Ballroom in downtown Roanoke.

This black, white, and gold-themed formal event is a major fundraiser for Humble Hustle, a Roanoke-based non-profit organization that empowers Black youth and connects diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving.

“We wanted to bring an experience that is unlike any other experience for a non-profit gala that anybody has ever been to, with the speakers, with the food, with the dressing up, with the venue, with the music,” says Humble Hustle founder and executive director Xavier Duckett.

“Our organization brings a different type of energy for events and initiatives,” Duckett says, explaining that a lot of people might not get to see all the work that happens at Humble Hustle on a regular basis. They’re going to bring that sort of energy to the gala while honoring their volunteers and staff members, he says.

“You're gonna see a celebrity sax player, you're gonna see really cool food. You're gonna see dancing,” Duckett says. He hopes that attendees will feel free to let loose and have some fun.

“This is the ball for anybody that believes in what we do,” Duckett says.

“It's not just a holiday party. And it's not just a gala. It's literally a celebration of eight years of really, really hard work [from] a grassroots organization that’s digging in the trenches of Roanoke every day,” Duckett says.

Duckett points out that Humble Hustle is a Black-owned organization that works with Black youth in Roanoke City. At the same time, they strive to continue working with diverse populations.

Through Humble Hustle’s two main youth programs – Humble Hikes and PRETTY Humble – the organization is celebrating the following accomplishments:

22 youth-focused events

394 youth participants in 2023

245% increase in participation from 2022

1034 Youth Participants since 2017

2023 also saw the grand opening celebration of The Collective, a co-working and event space to support small businesses in northwest Roanoke.

“No matter what someone is thinking of doing, we can accommodate it,” said Humble Hustle’s director of operations Myleah Akers at the time of The Collective's opening in August.

“We rocked our goals and I mean we excelled in all levels. We added people to the team … we traveled … we got partnerships, we got collaborations. I'm really excited to celebrate with people and share the accomplishments with the community. We're a company that just puts its head down and works. And at the end of the year, we get to tell the story,” Duckett says.

“We’re going a little bit bigger and better [than last year],” Duckett says, adding that he wants to save some surprises for their 10 year anniversary, which will be in 2026.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring heavy hors d'oeuvres, signature craft cocktails created by Roanoke City’s best bartenders, and music by renowned saxophone player Connell Thompson. Following the cocktail hour, partygoers will be hustled into an anniversary party featuring a DJ with dancing til midnight.

“It's a time for people who are new to the city to come and meet friends, meet people, meet their village. This is the one that is always a good time. “ Duckett says.

The Hustler’s Ball will be held at the Corinthian Ballroom (109 Kirk Avenue Southwest Roanoke, VA 24011) from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Ticket prices begin at $45 and may be purchased at this link.