Christmas Lights Contest for a Cause

Organizers of a local Christmas lights Facebook group and a real estate agent are teaming up to spread holiday cheer through a new contest and fundraiser.

× Expand Courtesy of Stacey Porter, Jason Parker and Janet Chaney

Homes decked out with twinkling lights and creative lawn displays add a little extra magic to the holiday season. This year, members of the community have a new opportunity to be active participants in spreading Christmas cheer, all thanks to a new lights contest and fundraiser.

Janet Chaney started the original “Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays of Salem & Roanoke Area” Facebook group back in 2020 as a resource for people who were looking for a holiday activity they could enjoy during the pandemic. At the time, she also lived on a road that didn’t have many passersby and wished people would stop by to admire the fruits of her own decorating labor. “I just wanted people to see my house. That’s really all it was!”

Courtesy of Jason Parker

Soon after its creation, Jason Parker joined the group and came up with the idea of compiling the festive homes members shared in the Facebook group onto a map so folks could more easily extend their holiday lights adventures beyond their own neighborhood bubbles. “I think a lot of people in this area can really share [Janet’s] feeling because so many neighborhoods are just their own little neighborhoods – you would never drive through [them] if you didn’t have a reason to be there.” With these great resources, it’s easier than ever to discover decked out homes throughout the region, not just those located in high-traffic areas.

While Janet and Jason are the brains behind the Christmas lights group and map, it was local real estate agent Stacey Porter’s passion for fostering community engagement and giving back that inspired her to approach them about the idea for a contest. “Community is a big thing for me, and giving back in what I do, so I’m always looking for ways to participate or to add value past my job,” she shares. A little friendly “stalking” by Stacey eventually led to her meeting Janet for coffee. The Deck the Valley lights contest has been in motion ever since.

Now through December 10, homeowners can submit their homes to be entered into the contest. From December 11-25, the community will cast their votes for their favorite entries, after which the top three winners will be announced and awarded prizes generously donated by local businesses.

But the heart of the entire endeavor? Giving back to those in our community who could use a hand up this season. Donations are being collected through Christmas Day, and all funds raised will be presented to a local charity of the first place winner’s choice.

While Jason and Janet give Stacey so much praise for coming up with such a fantastic idea, Stacey says the pair have played a huge role in facilitating the entire thing on top of the “labor of love” lights group and map they are constantly hard at work maintaining. “Janet and Jason are so amazing. They had all these resources and ... ideas [that] really helped me bring the vision to life.”

Join the official “Deck The Roanoke Valley: Share & Care Holiday Lights Contest!” Facebook group to learn more, join in on the fun and share in the beauty of this season of giving with your fellow Roanokers.