Blue Ridge PBS Presents 4th Annual Santa's Winter Wonderland

Blue Ridge PBS proudly announces the return of Santa's Winter Wonderland, a magical holiday experience that is free to all! This spectacular drive-thru light display and interactive event gives children and adults alike the chance to celebrate the joy of Christmas and community. The event runs from December 8th through December 23rd.

Santa’s Winter Wonderland will take place at Blue Ridge PBS, located behind Virginia Western Community College. The hours of operation will be 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesdays – Sundays. This event will open to the public on Friday, December 8th with “show nights” every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (only). During show nights, visitors will have the opportunity to see and hear from Santa, Mrs. Claus, Jingle the Elf, and our very own Pippy Pinewood. The Roanoke Grinch will make an appearance every Sunday and on Saturday, Dec. 23. Clifford the Big Red Dog and Buddy the Elf will be Live at Santa’s Winter Wonderland from December 15th – 17th. Wednesday evenings are a soft sensory experience with “Just Lights, Silent Night.” Beloved PBS characters, Pinkalicious and Peterrific, Clifford, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster will have their own displays this year.

“Once again, our team has been working hard to continue what has become an annual tradition, Santa’s Winter Wonderland. Each year, we strive to make it bigger and better and this year is no exception. This event is our annual gift from Blue Ridge PBS to the people of Southwest Virginia. We want every resident to have the chance to enjoy a collective community celebration of fun and joy,” says William Anderson, President and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS.

While this experience is completely free of charge, as a non-profit, donations are highly appreciated. Donation proceeds go to funding the local station operations and make it possible for Blue Ridge PBS to continue to provide the community with entertaining, educational, and inspirational content.

Blue Ridge PBS thanks the following sponsors for their generosity in making this event possible: EZ Mobility Solutions, Leonard Buildings and Truck Accessories, Lionberger Construction, Pete’s RV Center of Salem, Berglund Center, and First Citizens Bank.

About Blue Ridge PBS

Blue Ridge PBS has been serving communities of Southwest Virginia since 1967. Blue Ridge PBS is comprised of five broadcast channels: WBRA-TV 15.1, BRPBS2 15.2, PBS Kids 15.3, Create 15.4, ECHO 15.5 and 2 channels online via YouTube: Blue Ridge Streaming, and ECHO. Blue Ridge PBS offers an array of enriching educational, informational, and cultural programming for area communities.

For more information, visit our website www.BlueRidgePBS.org or contact: Claudia Anderson, Host/Special Events

1215 McNeil Drive SW, Roanoke, VA 24015 | 540-344-0991

BlueRidgePBS.org