Jen Whitcomb Wins Library Award

× Expand Courtesy of Jen Whitcomb Jen Whitcomb (far right), children's Senior Library Assistant, was recently awarded Virginia Library Director's Staff Member of the Year award.

Jen Whitcomb, children's Senior Library Assistant, was recently awarded Virginia Library Director's Staff Member of the Year award. This award from the Virginia Public Library Director Association recognizes her leadership abilities, commitment to the library profession, willingness to share skills and abilities, initiative and excellent service to the community.

Whitcomb’s supervisor, Kimberly Burnette-Dean, and the library director, Jim Blanton, nominated her for the award. Burnette-Dean says, “Jen provides outstanding customer service to all ages in the community. Children and their caregivers are always excited to see Ms. Jen at story times and other programs. She uses her knowledge and skills in a manner that makes learning fun for all. She always exhibits a kind and caring attitude to all library patrons.”

Burnette-Dean and Blanton say Whitcomb “excels in forging strong relationships” and describe how they’ve observed teens feel “more welcome and at home when coming to the library” to participate in Teen Book Club, Switch Gaming with the Vinton Police Department and more.

Whitcomb’s connections with parents of younger kids have also created a “larger sense of community.” This ability to connect with people has kept many library patrons returning for programs Whitcomb has helped plan. These include programs to develop early literacy skills, scavenger hunts, Arbor Day with the Town of Vinton and STEM programs.

Ashley Buck, of Vinton, has been taking her son, Cooper, to the Vinton Library for most of his life. She says, “Ms. Jen is more than a librarian. She is a friend to everyone who comes to the library. When Ms. Jen is there, you can always be sure you’ll be greeted with a smile and a 'Hey guys!' She takes the time to get to know the families and is always happy to look up my five-year-old’s crazy book requests. If it wasn’t for Ms. Jen’s recommendations, my son wouldn’t love all the series of books she’s introduced us to!”

Courtesy of Jen Whitcomb “Ms. Jen is more than a librarian. She is a friend to everyone who comes to the library." —Ashley Buck of Vinton

Whitcomb also uses her creativity to plan programs that are not considered part of the traditional library experience. For example, she was part of a team that brought a local business, RND Coffee, to the library to present an interesting program on coffee.

Most recently, Jen helped plan the Vinton Library’s new DigiLab, which features memory preservation equipment. She is also a major contributor to the renovation plans for the library’s teen center.

In a busy world, Whitcomb ensure that those around her feel valued. Burnette-Dean and Blanton describe her as “intentional in cultivating professional relationships and “always willing to help.” This consistently positive attitude “inspires great morale.”

Whitcomb started working as a part-time library assistant in the children’s department of Roanoke County Libraries in 2015. She earned her Master of Library Science and Information degree with a focus in youth services and library management from Valdosta State University in 2021. She was hired as a senior library assistant in that same year and will be the Divisional Librarian for Youth Services at South County Library beginning next month.