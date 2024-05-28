Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Awards $16,000 in Scholarships

× Expand Courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Group Photo Below & Attached:L-RPlunkett, Pham, McNulty, Lambert, Superintendent Dr. Verletta White, Morales-Gabriel, Batty

The Roanoke Kiwanis awarded $16,000 for six scholarships to high school seniors in May of this year. Scholarships are given to applicants from the seven area high schools in which we sponsor Key Clubs - William Fleming, Patrick Henry, Cave Spring, Hidden Valley, Northside, Roanoke Catholic School, and Staunton River.

Students completed an application with a personal history, their expected field of interest for college, transcripts, and extracurricular and service activities. Applicants also provided letters of recommendation.

The Kiwanis Scholarship Committee read through all applications and scored them based on financial need, community service, and academic achievement. Six finalists were then interviewed by the committee.

Awards include the Franklin Award ($5,000) named for former Kiwanian Stu Franklin and his wife; the Henh Ly Award ($3,000) named for a Kiwanis Scholarship recipient who was tragically killed in the 2008 shootings at Virginia Tech; and four additional scholarship finalists were awarded $2,000 each. We would especially like to thank our sponsor – Pinnacle Bank Financial Partners. A full video of the ceremony can be viewed on the Kiwanis YouTube channel or below.

Emma Batty — Batty received the top award – the Stu and Margaret Franklin Scholarship of $5,000. She is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School.

Natalie Pham – Pham received the Hehn Ly Award of $3,000, she is a graduate of William Fleming High School. Pham is a 1st generation college student and plans to study bio-engineering at Virginia Tech.

Nevaeh Lambert - Lambert received a $2,000 scholarship. She is a graduate of William Fleming High School and plans to attend the University of Virginia to study forensic science.

Aiden McNulty – McNulty is a graduate of Williams Fleming High School. He received a $2,000 scholarship and plans to attend Liberty University and pursue a commercial pilot's license.

Naylin Morales-Gabriel – Morales-Gabriel is a graduate of William Fleming High School, she received a $2,000 Kiwanis scholarship, sponsored by Pinnacle Bank Financial Partners. Morales-Gabriel plans to attend the University of Virginia to study speech pathology.

Annika Plunkett – Plunkett also received a Kiwanis scholarship of $2,000, she is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School. Plunkett plans to attend William & Mary, where she will study environmental policy.

About the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is a community service organization in the Roanoke Valley of Virginia that has been serving the needs of youth, older adults, and the environment for more than 100 years. Our Club provides funds and sweat equity to over 25 charitable organizations, sponsors Key Clubs at Roanoke City & County high schools, Builders Clubs at area middle school, K-Kids at area elementary schools, and the Phoenix Star AKtion Club for adults with special needs. We have provided mileage markers and signs on the greenways and donated an all-inclusive playground to the Melrose-Orange neighborhood. At the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke you can fulfill your desire to serve the community and build friendships that will last a lifetime. All are welcome to join or participate in programs.