Virginia Children's Theatre to Mount "Legally Blonde the Musical Jr."

Virginia audiences can get ready to bend and snap as Virginia Children’s Theatre brings LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL JR. to the stage this summer. The production will run June 14 and 15, 2024 at Community High School (302 Campbell Ave SE). An entire cast of youth actors will learn, rehearse and produce this fully staged musical in just one week.

Based on the Tony nominated Broadway musical and the smash hit motion picture, LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL JR. is a fabulously fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. Elle Woods’ boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard. Warner claims that she's not "serious" enough, so Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. Befriending classmate, Emmett, and spunky hairdresser, Paulette, along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren't mutually exclusive - in fact, law may be her natural calling after all as she quickly begins outsmarting her peers. LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL JR. will be directed by VCT’s Theatre Academy Manager, Sydney Sinclair, and Music Directed by VCT Alum, Cindy Blevins.

“We are thrilled to bring LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL JR. to our stage for the summer,” says VCT Executive Director April Hartsook Corbett. “This vibrant and empowering production is more than just a fun and engaging story; it's a celebration of self-empowerment and the limitless potential within each of our young performers. By embracing Elle Woods' journey of defying expectations and expanding her horizons, we hope to inspire our audiences and cast alike to pursue their dreams with confidence and resilience.”

For more information, patrons may contact VCT at (540) 400-7795. All tickets are $12, general admission, and are available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org. This production is expected to sell out, so patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible. As seating is general admission, patrons should plan to arrive at Community High School (302 Campbell Ave SE) early for each performance in order to ensure that their entire party can be seated together.

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL JR. CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The cast of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL JR. includes:

Campbell Duff as Elle Woods

William Hancock as Emmett Forrest

Calan Johnson as Warner Huntington III

Malissa Louis as Vivienne Kensington

Alivia Brown as Paulette

Nico Anderson as Professor Callahan

Braelyn Skelton as Brooke Wyndham

Charlie Floyd as Margot/Cashier

Natalie Thorell as Serena/Kiki

Emily Mower as Pilar/Stylist

Violet Blaydes as Kate

Ruth Parsons as Gaelen/Chutney

Megan Corbett as Whitney/Sabrina

Naomi Wagner as Store Manager/Judge

True Schrider as Sales Woman/Bookish Client

Allison Delareza as Enid Hoops

Audriana Romano as Sunny/Lowell

Brent Saunders as Aaron Schultz/Chad

Carter Cecil as Winthrop/Dewey

Drew D’Alessandro as Pforzheimer/Guard

Justin Broughman as Kyle/Jet Blue Pilot

The creative team includes Director/Choreographer Sydney Sinclair, Music Director Cindy Blevins, Assistant Director Frances Barnett, Assistant Choreographer Sarah Lindsay Merriman, Stage Manager Courtney Bowen, Costume and Props Designer April Hartsook Corbett, Costume and Props Assistants Kate McCosh and Lindsay Tolar.

ABOUT VIRGINIA CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization located in Roanoke, Virginia. VCT is the only professional theatre in the commonwealth of Virginia solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families. VCT produces a variety of high caliber professional literature based musicals, concerts, and issue driven plays each season. These productions are produced in the Roanoke Valley and toured throughout the commonwealth of Virginia. The VCT Theatre Academy provides year-round high-quality music, theatre and dance education for students Pre-K through 12th grade through in-school residencies, in-house classes & camps and outreach across the commonwealth. VCT has a mission to inspire, empower and transform the community through the magic of live theatre!