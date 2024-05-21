Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

The region’s official tourism office heads to D.C. as part of major marketing campaign.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week (May 19 – 25) this week. Each year, visitors bring millions of dollars to Roanoke and the surrounding area. Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge works hard behind the scenes every day to attract those visitors by promoting the region.

Tourism is back and making a bigger impact than ever before. Data shared by Virginia Tourism Corporation showed that visitors to Virginia’s Blue Ridge were responsible for generating over $1.2 billion in 2022 – finally topping 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers. Visit VBR’s five localities also collected record-breaking lodging taxes of over $10 million during the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The destination marketing organization (representing the Cities of Roanoke and Salem and the Counties of Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke) is building on the success of a 2023 spring marketing campaign in DC/Northern Virginia (a top visitation market) with a similar campaign in the same area this spring. Last year’s marketing campaign saw an 69% YOY increase in traffic to Visit VBR’s website from users in the DC-area. Visitation from the DC area grew by 7% and visitors spent 20% more per day in the Roanoke region (compared to 2022).

Last year’s campaign and this year’s feature DC metro station advertising takeovers, digital advertising, wrapped buses and in-person activations. Wrapped cars with VBR messaging and imagery are being placed at strategic events around DC/Northern Virginia as a new strategy for the 2024 campaign. The cars have “swarmed” events including the DC Cherry Blossom Festival, Alexandria Dog Walk, and on May 21, a Washington Nationals game.

Visit VBR is sending a team to D.C. on Tuesday, May 21 to host travel media and meeting planners at the Nationals game. The team will promote metro mountain appeal of Virginia’s Blue Ridge in addition to its easy accessibility. Travel articles in major publications such as Southern Living, AAA, and major broadcast stations play a big role in spreading the word about the region to potential visitors. Conventions and other large events also play a significant role in generating economic impact from visitation.

About Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Visit VBR is the official destination marketing organization for Virginia’s Blue Ridge which includes the Cities of Roanoke and Salem and the Counties of Botetourt, Franklin, and Roanoke.

About National Travel and Tourism Week

Established in 1983, National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) is an annual tradition to celebrate the U.S. travel community and travel’s essential role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, inspiring new businesses and elevating the quality of life for Americans every day.