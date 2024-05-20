Valley Wealth Group Appoints New COO

Valley Wealth Group (VWG), a regional wealth management firm, has announced Tiffany Rawling as their Chief Operations Officer.

Rawling joined Jaret Mutter, VWG President, as Client Service Director during the firm’s inception in 2015. She has a wide range of knowledge about the financial services industry and truly enjoys getting to know the firm’s clients and families. As the firm continued to grow, VWG benefited from Rawling’s leadership in overseeing day-to-day operations and ever-changing industry regulations and compliance as well as overall strategic planning of VWG.

Rawling’s professional experience in the financial sector began in 2007 at AXA Advisors and continued at SunTrust Investment Services. In 2014 she was recruited as part of a team by Valley Bank to take over their existing investment program. Rawling is a graduate of Roanoke College where she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration.

“Since the beginning, Tiffany has provided the structural foundation for our firm that has allowed us to take care of our clients and continue to grow our reach in the Roanoke Valley and beyond. Her sincere interest and concern for our clients is inspiring. We are fortunate to have her be a part of our leadership team at VWG”, says Mutter.

Valley Wealth Group is a dynamic wealth management firm specializing in financial and retirement planning.