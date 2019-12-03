Leftovers Blues? Try This

× Expand Dan Smith Turkey Pie

There’s no getting around leftovers—often very good leftovers—the last two months of the year, and figuring out what to do with them is often a challenge.

I have a pie that includes most of my Thanksgiving (or Christmas) leftovers in one dish and it’s a recipe that my family simply adores. Let’s call it Mother Smith’s World Famous Leftover Turkey Pot Pie.

It’s tasty, healthy, filling and easy. Like, really easy.

Here’s what you need:

1 Cup of diced, cooked turkey

¾ Cup of leftover peas

¾ Cup leftover diced carrots

¾ cup leftover diced corn

½ cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

2 cups leftover gravy

1 container of flaky biscuits (or, if you have leftover biscuits, simply use them as they are in halves)

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Spread the flaky biscuits out and pull them apart, so that each becomes two biscuits. Spray oil on an 8-inch baking pan. Cover the bottom of the pan with about half of the separated biscuits and bake them for about 10 minutes (until brown)

Heat the gravy in a saucepan and add the turkey and vegetables. Let them heat up quickly, then simmer for about 10 minutes. Remove the biscuits and set the pan beside the pot. Dump the gravy mixture over the biscuits. Take the remaining biscuits and cover the filling. Bake for another 10-14 minutes, until the top is brown.

It’s ready to serve, but let it cool a bit. My mom used to say, “It’s good for what ails you,” and I agree.

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).