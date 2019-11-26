Agees Boost Cancer Center with Gift

× Expand Courtesy of Carilion Clinic A rendering of the Carilion Clinic Cancer Center.

Carilion Clinic, which has been in quite the expansion mode of late, has just given $1 million seed to help start the Carilion Clinic Cancer Center on the Virginia Tech Carilion Health Sciences and Technology Campus.

The $1 million was donated by Carilion CEO and President Nancy Agee and her husband, federal judge Steven Agee. The money was donated in honor of those who have spent lifetimes caring for patients with cancer and those facing cancer through research and advocacy, says Nancy Agee.

Agee, a former nurse, says, “Cancer care has long held a special place in my heart. Steve and I are taking this step now to enhance care in our region, building upon the dedicated work of those who have come before us. We’re committed to offering exceptional care to our neighbors in years to come.”

The region’s cancer care is already quite good, but the new cancer center will “enhance cancer care in our region with an innovative facility that offers a sophisticated, warm, caring environment and opens opportunities for leading edge research and clinical trials for patients in the community,” according to a press release.

“The anticipated cost of building and outfitting the new center is about $100 million. This capital project is not a part of the $1 billion Carilion plans to invest in the communities it serves over the next seven years, which was announced in May 2019.”

James Hartley, chairman of the board of directors for Carilion Clinic, says, “This is a big step forward for cancer care in our region. Nancy and Steve have long been ambassadors of our community – what a tremendous way of showing the love to their neighbors. This cancer center will play an integral role in providing high-quality care close to home for us all.”

Detailed planning and fundraising are underway. The completion of the new facility will depend on the success of the fundraising effort. Those wishing to contribute to the cancer center initiative may visit the Carilion Clinic Foundation webpage here and click on the “Donate Now” button to make a gift.

--Dan Smit

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).