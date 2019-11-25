Celebrate the Holidays with Bubbly Cocktails

It’s always nice to greet your guests with a refreshing cocktail at your holiday soirées. It’s even better if the cocktails have festive bubbles in them! Here are a couple of my favorites which are topped off with Prosecco. I love to add Prosecco to my cocktails because it adds a touch of fruity flavor and gives the drinks a festive little effervescence.

Becky Ellis Sunflower Royale

Makes 1 cocktail

1.5 ounces gin

1.5 ounces blood orange liqueur (I like to use Solerno Blood Orange liqueur)

1.5 ounces elderflower liqueur (I like to use St. Germain)

1.5 ounces lemon juice

Prosecco (I like to use Mionetto Prosecco)

Lemon peel garnish

Place gin, blood orange liqueur, Elderflower liqueur and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled champagne flute. Top off the flute with prosecco. Serve with a lemon peel garnish.

I bought tiny clothespins at the craft store to attach my lemon peel garnish to the champagne flute rim.

Becky Ellis Pomegranate Fizz

Makes 1 cocktail

1.5 ounces vodka

½ ounce PAMA Pomegranate liqueur

Splash sweet and sour mix

Splash Sprite

Prosecco

Maraschino cherry garnish

Place vodka, pomegranate liqueur, sweet and sour mix and Sprite in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled champagne flute. Top off the flute with prosecco. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.