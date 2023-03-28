LewisGale Medical Center Completes 100th Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery

× Expand Courtesy of LewisGale Medical Center LewisGale Medical Center robotic surgery team completes 100th robot-guided joint replacement surgery.

Eight months after performing the first robot-guided joint replacement surgery, the LewisGale Medical Center robotic surgery team successfully conducted its 100th case utilizing its robotic-arm assisted technology.

LewisGale Medical Center remains the only hospital in the Roanoke Valley offering a platform that provides 3D CT-based planning software so surgeons can know more about patient’s anatomy to create a personalized joint replacement surgical plan.

Phillip Patterson, MD, a board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon with LewisGale Physicians, successfully performed the 100th robotic-assisted surgery utilizing the platform for partial knee replacement, total hip replacement, and total knee replacement procedures.

“Our robotic-arm assisted technology is a game changer and has exceeded my expectation for patients after knee and hip replacements,” said Dr. Patterson. “Following surgery, most patients have reported significantly less pain and have earlier motion and returned back to an active lifestyle faster than more traditional surgery.”

Patients considering joint replacement can contact 540-772-3530 for more information.

About LewisGale Medical Center

