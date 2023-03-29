Robert Alphin Named New LewisGale Medical Center CMO

LewisGale Medical Center has named Robert Alphin, MD, the new chief medical officer for the 506-bed acute-care medical and surgical facility.c

Courtesy of LewisGale Medical Center Robert Alphin, MD

Prior to joining HCA Healthcare, Dr. Alphin served as the chief medical information officer (CMIO) for North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA). In this role, Dr. Alphin focused on IT solutions for clinical and business initiatives, using data to drive optimal decision-making and increase NAPA’s value to patients, providers, and health system partners.

“We are fortunate to have such an accomplished leader join our hospital and community,” said Alan Fabian, the chief executive officer of LewisGale Medical Center. “We look forward to collaborating with him to ensure our hospital continues to lead in clinical and quality improvement initiatives and we welcome his passion for patient care.”

Dr. Alphin has more than 25 years of experience as a practicing anesthesiologist and has held a number of leadership appointments during his career. These include a Governor’s appointment to the North Carolina Health and Human Services’ Medical Care Commission, president of the North Carolina Society of Anesthesiologists, and medical staff president / Medical Executive Committee chairman at WakeMed Health and Hospitals. He also held the position of chief clinical officer for American Anesthesiology, Inc., prior to its acquisition by NAPA.

In addition to his career experience, Dr. Alphin earned his medical degree from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC, and completed his anesthesiology internship and residency, as well as his neuroanesthesiology fellowship, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL. He also completed his Master of Management in Clinical Informatics (MMCi) from Duke University in Durham, NC, where he was an MMCi Scholar.