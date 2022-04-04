Lindsey Ward Named Blue Ridge Women's Center's Development Director

Lindsey Ward has been named as Blue Ridge Women’s Center's new Development Director.

The award-winning journalist replaces Terrie Benjamin who retired at the end of 2021. Lindsey joins Blue Ridge Women’s Center after working in local television news for 14 years, where she anchored the evening newscasts and a daily lifestyle show. In her new role, Lindsey will work to secure donations to support the BRWC’s mission of providing free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes and so much more to the southwest Virginia community.

“I am beyond excited about having Lindsey as part of our team. She is the perfect fit for us in a season of growth,” said Ann Russell, Blue Ridge Women’s Center President and CEO. Lindsey stated, “I am so excited for this next chapter in my life. This opportunity will allow me to prioritize my family and make a difference in the community I call home.”

Since 1984, Blue Ridge Women's Center has provided a safe environment for women to determine their next steps. However, this is an exciting time at the Center as it grows to better serve the needs of southwest Virginia. BRWC will soon launch men’s services equipping fathers for their pivotal role in their child’s life. The Center is also reaching more people who have experienced reproductive loss with its Reproductive Grief Care services.

“Lindsey has already hit the ground running, planning upcoming events with her development team,” said Russell.

Media Contact: Ann Russell, annr@blueridgewoman.org, 540-362-4357.