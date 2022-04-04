LewisGale Hospital Alleghany Honors Couple for Nearly 50 Years of Experience

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany celebrates the careers of Troy and Lori Barbour, husband and wife employees with a nearly 50 combined years of experience.

Troy and Lori Barbour, husband and wife employees at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, are leaving the facility after nearly 50 years of combined service for job promotions within the HCA Virginia Health System. LewisGale Hospital Alleghany colleagues honored the couple with a reception to recognize them for their many contributions to the hospital and the community at large.

Troy, who served as director of plant operations for LewisGale Hospital Alleghany for nearly 20 years, has accepted a role as director of facilities at Henrico Doctors' Hospital's Forest, a 340-bed community hospital campus in Richmond, Va.

“Leaving is bittersweet, but I know I’ve positively impacted the infrastructure and aesthetics of LewisGale Hospital Alleghany,” said Troy. “During my time, the projects I’m most proud of include the remodeled hospital lobby, radiology department, new generators, and the behavioral health and MRI suites.”

Lori, who has worked at the facility close to 30 years and currently serves as assistant administrator, has accepted a leadership position in human resources at Retreat Doctors' Hospital, a 226-bed HCA Virginia Health System-owned acute care hospital in Richmond’s Historic Fan District.

Combined, their respective careers at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany span nearly half a century. During that time, the Barbours have witnessed a significant number of changes not only at the facility but in the healthcare industry as a whole.

“The main change I’ve witnessed is a shift to keeping patients out of the inpatient setting,” said Lori. “When I first began my career, everything required an inpatient stay of multiple days. Now, most everything is an outpatient or observation visit.”

Both Barbours have been active in the Alleghany Highlands community. Lori served as past president on the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Board and past chief volunteer officer on the Alleghany Highlands YMCA Board, as well as a member of Dabney S. Lancaster Community College Advisory’s Board. Troy served on the Alleghany County Public Schools Board as well as the Jackson River Technical Center Board.

“My proudest accomplishment is the relationships I’ve been able to build with our medical staff, colleagues, community members, and patients. I’m going to miss them all,” said Lori.

“The Barbours’ impact on our facility and community is second to none,” said Lee Higginbotham, LewisGale Hospital Alleghany chief executive officer. “On behalf of the hospital’s entire staff and Board of Trustees, we wish Troy and Lori the very best for continued success and know that they will use the experiences gained here and apply at their new facilities. We will miss them greatly.”

