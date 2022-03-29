Panda Express Opens in Roanoke

Panda Express celebrates the grand opening of its newest restaurant location in Roanoke, Virginia.

× Expand Courtesy Panda Express Roanoke

American Chinese trailblazer Panda Express® is celebrating the grand opening of its first location in Roanoke with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, March 30th. Beginning at 10:00 am, the Roanoke community and city officials are invited to the new Panda Express, located at 4458 Electric Rd., Ste. A to enjoy the restaurant’s American Chinese classics such as the world-famous Original Orange Chicken®, Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, Wok-Fired Shrimp and explore the new location. To celebrate this grand opening, the first 88 guests will receive a free swag bag with a variety of Panda Express merchandise and a coupon for a Free Bowl.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Roanoke community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through food donations and fundraising opportunities,” said Brian Soriano, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites.”

Panda Express takes pride in becoming an influential part of the communities that it serves. The new Roanoke location will create multiple employment opportunities for local residents, offering one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and comprehensive benefits. A majority of Panda General Managers earn $100,000 annually. Since 2021, Panda has hired over 40,000 new associates and continues to hire more. Associates will grow professionally, personally, and financially at Panda, as the company provides a wide range of training programs, as well as professional and personal development courses through the University of Panda. Panda is currently offering a starting wage of $15 per hour for all front of house hires, as well as $16 per hour for all new back of house hires. Those interested in a career with Panda Express can visit pandacareers.com.

For two years in a row, Panda Express has been ranked #1 in health and safety protocols for the food & beverage industry by the global research firm Ipsos, outperforming industry competitors on COVID-19 signage, compliance with associates wearing protective gear and enforcing distancing measures. Panda continues to take extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of both guests and associates and have implemented multiple safety practices, including PPE for all associates as well as required face coverings for associates, tamper-free stickers for delivery, plexi-glass barriers at register areas, social distancing protocols and enhanced cleaning practices.

For more information on Panda Express, please visit pandaexpress.com.

Panda Express Roanoke

4458 Electric Rd., Ste. A

Roanoke, VA 24018