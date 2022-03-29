LewisGale Medical Center Names New Chief Nursing Officer

LewisGale Medical Center has hired Amy Woods as chief nursing officer for the 506-bed acute-care medical and surgical facility.

Courtesy of LewisGale Medical Center Amy Woods, CNO

Woods began her career as an operating room staff nurse at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and progressed forward in leadership roles including director of surgical services, assistant chief nursing officer of LewisGale Medical Center, and is currently the chief nursing officer at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg.

“We are excited to welcome Amy back to LewisGale Medical Center. Her success in employee recruitment and retention, increasing patient satisfaction, and positive impact on overall quality results will continue to ensure our community and our patients have the best care available to them whenever they need us,” said Lance Jones, LewisGale Regional Health System market president.

Woods is active in the community and currently serves on the New River Valley Task Force and the New River Community College Foundation Board. She also serves on the Galen College of Nursing doctor of nursing practice curriculum development committee and the New River Community College Nursing advisory council.

Originally from Blacksburg, Woods earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Radford University, her Master of Science in Nursing from Research College of Nursing, and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from Radford University.

About LewisGale Regional Health System

LewisGale Regional Health System includes 44 HCA Virginia Health System-owned patient care facilities including four hospitals, two freestanding ERs, two regional cancer centers and affiliations with both employed and independent physicians. HCA Virginia Health System operates 14 hospitals, 27 outpatient centers, six freestanding emergency rooms and is affiliated with 3,000 physicians. The private hospital system is one of Virginia’s largest employers, provides $105.7 million in charity and uncompensated care, and pays $88.9 million in taxes annually.