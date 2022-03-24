Virginia Western Hosts Virtual 5K to Support Future Nurses

× Expand Faculty photo - Lauren Hayward, Whitney Bowles, Deana Mongomery (nursing graduate), Darla Summers, Kara Gerenser (2nd year nursing student) and Diana Numeiry.

Virginia Western Community College’s AAS (RN) Nursing Program is set to host its second annual Nurses Run for Education 5K. The best part? Members of the community can support a great cause by participating at their leisure, as this event is virtual again this year.

Adam Summers (husband), Darla Summers and Julian Summers (son).

Darla Summers, race director and nursing faculty member, shared that her students and the importance of prioritizing self-care served as the inspiration for putting together the race. “The ‘Nurses Run for Education 5K’ idea was two-fold: to raise money for [nursing students’] education, but to also build a sense of community and find a mental health break we all need so much by running or walking for a dedicated purpose.”

Donations from this event go directly to the college’s Nursing Program Fund. Managed by the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation, this fund helps provide nursing students with an enriching, quality education while helping to reduce their financial burdens.

Kara Gerenser now a 2nd-year nursing student, and her two daughters.

Last year, two graduating students were awarded checks to help pay for their NCLEX-RN examinations. “Most of these students live day by day, paycheck to paycheck, while focusing on their goal of becoming a registered nurse,” says Summers. “When we handed these checks to these individuals, tears of joy and relief fell from their cheeks and to be a part of something like this reaches deep into your soul.”

The nursing department is also planning to use the fund to purchase new interactive learning platforms, enhanced testing software and creative classroom models that will help prepare their students for success in the workplace.

Lauren Hayward, Milan Hayward (husband) and puppy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the need for highly trained medical staffs, which has placed extra pressure on nursing students who are learning the ropes in ever-changing healthcare environments. “They devote their life to becoming a nurse and they see patients at their most vulnerable times,” says Summers. “Their compassion and dedication is beyond anything I have witnessed despite the constant obstacles they face.”

The race runs through the end of Nurses Week (May 6 -12). Those interested in participating can register here, and official race shirts are available for purchase at FuzzyPickleTshirts.com. If you feel passionate about this cause and wish to donate, you can do so here. In the “Making a Difference” section, be sure to type “Nursing Foundation” in the “Other” box.

About the Author:

Sarah Riddell is a blogger and freelance writer from Christiansburg, VA with a love for all things food, books and fur babies. She graduated from Roanoke College with a double major in Literary Studies and Business Administration.