Opera Roanoke Hosts High School Art Contest

For the first time in its history, Opera Roanoke is hosting a high school art contest to find next season’s artwork designer. Art students in grades 9-12 from any local high school can submit drawings, paintings, graphic designs, or photographs for consideration in Opera Roanoke’s 22/23 season marketing materials. Up to three winners will be chosen by Opera Roanoke staff and awarded a cash prize of $300 each.

“We believe in the creativity of our region’s young people. We’re offering them the chance to showcase that creativity and hopefully get them connected to what we do at the Opera,” said Brooke Tolley, General Director. All submitted designs will have a dedicated page on Opera Roanoke’s website and will be displayed for the entire season. Winning artwork will be featured in Opera Roanoke’s 22/23 season brochure, on posters, website, and social media.

All rules and regulations can be found at operaroanoke.org/student-art-contest. For additional questions, contact Opera Roanoke directly at 540-982-2742 or email manager@operaroanoke.org.