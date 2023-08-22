Local Artist Beautifies Botetourt Libraries

× Expand Stacey Manganelli

The Botetourt Libraries provide more than just great books. Now you can enjoy relaxing art while browsing the stacks.

Local artist Cheyenne Renee, of Covington, has painted murals at Eagle Rock and Blue Ridge Libraries, and on the exterior of the Buchanan Library as part of Buchanan’s Mural and Commemorative Garden Project.

The seed for this idea was planted when Cheryl Wagner, the Branch Manager at Buchanan Library, read that small towns were using murals to revitalize community spaces. Wagner looked at the landscaped area behind the library and wanted to create a “more intentional planting design” and knew that a mural would draw attention to the space.

Then Botetourt County offered a grant that matches funds from the Friends of the Library Group to commission the project, and the beautification began. The landscaped area will become a garden that commemorates Joe Ryder, who started the Buchanan Friends of the Library Chapter in February of 2011. Planting in the garden will begin this fall, and Renee has recently completed painting all the murals for the project.

The first mural Renee executed at Eagle Rock incorporates mountains, trees, flowers and other elements that are familiar to the Eagle Rock residents. For the Blue Ridge mural, she used a previous painting of her own as inspiration for a mountain scene with a calm color palette. Renee enjoyed “bringing the view outside to the inside” and says the “unique” windows at Blue Ridge “make the artwork stand out even more in the space.”

The Buchanan mural design includes an open book, butterflies, flowers, bold colors, and local elements, such as the swinging bridge and river. Renee believes this design will interest kids and incorporates “what the local residents love so much about Buchanan.”

Renee says this library project is the first time she’s been “so aware of the community that will be viewing each piece.” Community members have had a great sense of anticipation as they’ve watched the project come together.

Renee has painted in front of patrons and incorporated ideas from many different library staff and members of the Friends of the Library. She describes the experience as “wonderful” and hopes the art “will change the atmosphere of each space.”

Susan Davis, the Buchanan Friends of the Library President, believes Renee has accomplished her goal. She comments, "This project turned the back of our library into a place that is for the entire community and visitors to enjoy. The mural and accompanying landscape project is a unique attraction for the Town of Buchanan and the Buchanan Library."

The murals have been a win-win for both the community and the artist. Renee describes the experience as “amazing” and feels she “can’t say enough good things about BOCO Libraries.” She describes the library staff as treating her with “professionalism and kindness that went beyond what [she] has experienced on any other project to date.”

Renee also hopes that more people will consider supporting, encouraging or working with the library in their area. She has delighted in witnessing “the joy that books bring” thanks to the work that many library staff put in behind the scenes. She sums it up well when saying, “Libraries rock!”