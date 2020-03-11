Lovin’ Southern…Lemonade

Lemons and sunshine are a combination made in heaven. We southerners can’t wait to get outside and start squeezing these sunny citrus fruits – in our iced tea, cocktails, desserts, lemonade and more. Lemons are liquid sunshine.

Becky Ellis

Another reason to love lemons…they are “green." Just think, every part of the lemon can be used. Nothing goes to waste. Lemon peels can be preserved with salt to make preserved lemons, oil can be taken from the peel and used for creams and lotions, lemon leaves are used in tea and flavoring for meats and seafood, lemon juice makes refreshing lemonade, and even the unassuming lemon seed can be used to grow another lemon tree!

Possibly the best reason to love lemons is my friend, John Brooks, “Not Your Grandma’s Lemonade.” If you’ve ever had the pleasure of sitting on the wrap-around front porch of John and Sara’s splendid home, sipping John’s special lemonade in the gentle breeze, it’s a moment you won’t soon forget. Pure relaxation and refreshment in a glass.

Not Your Grandma’s Lemonade

Ingredients:

Fresh lemon slices or twists (1 per glass)

Absolut Citron Vodka - Frozen (Price does make a difference! The more expensive Vodkas have a smoother taste and make a better drink)

Triple Sec (an inexpensive one will do for this)

Mr. & Mrs. T's Sweet & Sour Mix (in the bottle - don't use a powder) This is available at the VA ABC stores

7-Up (Sprite is too sweet for this drink)

Sprigs of Mint or Fresh Basil leaves (Optional)

Lemon slices in rounds, split to go onto the rim of a glass

Per 16oz Drink:

The drink is crisper if the Vodka is kept in a freezer and all of the other ingredients are "refrigerator cold" before you mix it.

Cubed ice is better than crushed as it doesn't dilute the drink as quickly.

Into an empty 16 oz. glass:

Place 1 slice or twist of fresh lemon - if you use slices, mash the pulp of the lemon with the back of your spoon.

Add:

2 to 3 oz. Citron Vodka (depending on how strong you like your drinks!)

1/2 oz. Triple Sec

1/2 Cup Sweet & Sour Mix

Stir to mix.

Fill glass with ice and top off with 7-Up to fill remainder of glass; stir again.

Garnish rim of glass with a round slice of lemon and a sprig of mint or basil (Herbs are optional - some people prefer it with just the lemon flavor).

If you are making this for a party, you can make a pitcher of the basic drink with the fresh lemon twists and all of the liquids except the 7-Up. Keep it cold but do not add ice. Pour about 3/4 cup of mix over ice in a 16 oz. glass and top off with the 7-Up, stir and garnish.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.