Mansfield Completes Set at Kendigs

× Expand Dan Smith Michael Mansfield

The Roanoke Valley’s most prestigious arts recognitions—the Perry F. Kendig Awards—were handed out last night and with Michael Mansfield’s win as individual artist, he and his wife represent a completed set of winners. His wife, actor Amanda Mansfield, won the best individual artist award in 2018.

Mansfield is an actor, director, producer and teacher of live theatre in the Roanoke Valley and his resume is extensive, including most of the theatre groups in the Valley.

Dan Smith Virginia Jarrett

Mansfield edged photographer Monique Duncan for the individual award.

The other two winners were Virginia and the late Shields Jarrett as individual supporters of the arts and Visit Blue Ridge as a special recognition for organizational support of the arts.

The awards were presented at Olin Hall on the campus of Roanoke College. The awards are named for the former president of Roanoke College, who was an avid supporter of the arts.

The other nominees for this year’s awards were Scott Kitts, who was noted for his support of individual visual artists, and Tom and Mary Evelyn Tielking, arts philanthropists of considerable note.