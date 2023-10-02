Roanoke Greets First Mrs. Roper Romp

× Expand Courtesy of Golden Cactus Brewing Roanoke Roper Romp at Golden Cactus Brewing.

Tons of Roanokers and their friends donned caftans, wigs and elaborate jewelry and descended upon Golden Cactus Brewery on Saturday evening for Roanoke’s first Mrs. Roper Romp.

For the last decade, the illustrious caftan has been trying to make its comeback. Every few years, another publication comes out with an article declaring that the caftan is where it’s at. Well, for one group of Roanokers, the loose, gauzy, brightly-colored garments may be here to stay.

Roanoke residents and longtime friends Nicole Cooper and Lee Hunsaker came up with a brilliant idea in late summer — they would host a Mrs. Roper Romp, styled after the costumed gatherings that are gaining speed across the country.

Why did they decide to bring the Romp to Roanoke? For the pure fun of it, and to spread joy, according to Hunsaker.

As we talked about the event’s inception, and its related Facebook group “Mrs. Roper Romp – Roanoke!” Cooper and Hunsaker talked about the fun in getting dressed up and dancing, the comfort of the caftan, and the overt sexual themes of “Three’s Company,” the 1970s television show that pushed Mrs. Roper into the limelight.

“The beauty is none of it matters except joy. Truly, there’s no rules,” Hunsaker says.

Wigs were optional and caftans were in at Saturday’s Roanoke Roper Romp at Golden Cactus Brewing. The venue, known for the day as the Regal Beagle, was brimming with folks dressed up. Some chose to channel other “Three’s Company” characters like Jack or Chrissy.

Helen outshone them all.

In 2013, a group of friends (unrelated to Cooper and Hunsaker) marched in the Southern Decadence parade, an annual event hosted by the New Orleans LGBTQ community. They had decided to all dress alike, as “Three's Company” character Helen Roper. They all wore bright caftans and short, curly wigs. A video posted on vimeo.com shows the mostly-male group frolicking down the street in their 70s-inspired costumes, carrying a flowered sign that reads “The Million Mrs. Roper March.”

× Expand Lindsey Hull

Bob Moore, a member of the group, set up a Facebook page. The next year, the friends dressed as Richard Simmons. They wore the same wigs. And then nothing much happened for a while.

According to an article recently published by The New York Times, photos from a Mrs. Roper bar crawl in San Francisco went viral in June. Since then, the New Orleans group’s popularity has exploded as Mrs. Roper Romps have been organized across the country.

What was once a small contingent during a Pride event has turned into thousands of people of all genders dressing up and hitting the town in the comfortable but glamorous caftan.

Sandra Collins, a Botetourt County resident, attended the Roanoke Roper Romp.

Collins has bought and sold vintage clothing since she was very young. She finds appeal in the older fashions, she says.

Collins’s caftan collection is inspired by Elizabeth Taylor, who was often seen sporting beautiful oversized garments in the 70s — much like Mrs. Roper.

“Elizabeth Taylor looked great in them, so…” Collins says, trailing off.

× Expand Lindsey Hull

In the lead-up to Saturday’s event, Collins educated Mrs. Roper Romp – Roanoke! group members on caftan fashion, including the differences between caftans and muumuus.

“...a muumuu is typically made of a brightly colored Hawaiian print with a narrow circular yoke with a gathered body of the dress attached to the yoke. Some are full; some are more fitted,” she wrote in August.

“A caftan is basically two rectangles of fabric sewn together with a split neck opening and dramatic sleeves. Some will be gathered under the bust with a belt to have them more fitted. Think of Elizabeth Taylor in all her later glamour,” Collins continued.

Collins also gave tips on where to find vintage caftans — she frequents the lingerie and evening gown sections of thrift shops, mostly.

As luck would have it, discount stores such as Rose’s also carried quite a varied selection of caftans this summer. Members posted their shopping finds in the Facebook group as they pieced together their outfits.

When Roper Romp day finally arrived, folks came out in great spirits.

× Expand Lindsey Hull Mrs. Roper line dancing

Many joined in dancing to songs spun by DJ Sam Lunsford. Others gathered in groups of two or three, or sat at tables full of Ropers. They caught up with one another, drank a little beer, and enjoyed food from Food Hut RKE, Tuco’s or Beamers.

In this cheerful crowd, everyone was greeted as a friend. And, in line with Hunsaker’s vision, joy abounded.

What’s next for Mrs. Roper Romp – Roanoke! members? Cooper and Hunsaker plan to hold quarterly caftan-esque get togethers. The ideas are already flowing.

Your next chance to catch the caftan-clad crowd will be at Roanoke’s Grandin Village Parade on November 18.