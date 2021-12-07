Maternity Care at Carilion Recognized

U.S. News & World Report has deemed Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s maternity care excellence with a High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) recognition. It is the first Best Hospitals in Maternity set of awards for the national magazine.

Carilion has met specific standards. “High Performing” is the highest rating for this category, a recognition given 237 hospitals in the country, one third of those rated. Carilion is the only hospital in this region to receive the designation. Hospitals had to excel in quality measures including complication rates, Caesarian-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy, and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” says Michelle Franklin, vice president of Carilion Women’s Services. “'Our care team truly goes above and beyond in their commitment to serve our community. This is a testament to all that they do.”

The evaluation looks at hospital data relating to uncomplicated pregnancies, not high-risk pregnancies. Participating hospitals responded voluntarily to a survey from the U.S. News health analysis team in spring of 2021 which reflects data from 2019.

“Our top priority is ensuring high quality patient care for all who we serve,” says Dr. Isaiah Johnson, Carilion’s interim Obstetrics and Genecology chair. “A national honor like this is particularly meaningful for our dedicated care teams who have continued to provide expert care throughout this marathon of a pandemic.”

