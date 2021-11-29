The Price is Right Live!™ Returns to Roanoke on April 13

× Expand Courtesy Berglund Center "The Price is Right Live!™ stage show returns to the Berglund Theatre by popular demand on Wednesday, April 13 at 7:30pm.

"The Price is Right Live!™ stage show is returning to the Berglund Theatre by popular demand on Wednesday, April 13 at 7:30pm!

TICKETS GO ON SALE Friday, Dec. 3 @ 10am at RoanokeLive.com, the Box Office or by phone at 844.599.LIVE. Ticket prices are $46.00 and $56 (plus applicable fees).

"The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games from television's longest running and most popular game show from Plinko™, to Cliffhangers™, to The Big Wheel™, and even the fabulous Showcase!

Playing to near sold out audiences for more than a decade and counting, "The Price is Right Live!™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right™ remains network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!

DATE/TIME: April 13 @ 7:30pm

VENUE: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, Dec. 3 @ 10am

BERGLUND CENTER CONTACT:

Robert Knight

Director of Marketing

540.853.2988

robert.knight@theberglundcenter.com

ABOUT BERGLUND CENTER:

Celebrating 50 years of bringing the world’s best music to Southwest Virginia, and voted PLATINUM BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE by The Roanoker Magazine, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at BerglundCenter.live for more information.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE! INFORMATION:

Facebook (https://facebook.comthepriceisrightlive), Twitter ( https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE ) & Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/instagram.com/priceisrightlive/)

The safety of our guests, cast and crew remains paramount. In addition to any state, local and venue-specific protocols, The Price is Right Live! will have its own COVID-19 protocols in place.** No purchase necessary. Open to legal United States and Canada residents 18+ (residents of Puerto Rico & Quebec are ineligible to participate as contestants). For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, skill testing questions and free method of entry, visit or call the box. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Price is Right™/© FremantleMedia Netherlands 2021. All Rights Reserved.

COME ON DOWN TO WIN!