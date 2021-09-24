Mike Maxey to Retire at Roanoke College

He is the longest-serving president in the Salem college’s history.

× Expand Dan Smith Roanoke College President Mike Maxey announces his pending retirement.

Michael C. Maxey, who has played a major role in guiding Roanoke College since 1985, will retire after the current academic year. Maxey has been president since 2007 and was a major player in the years before that, cementing a legacy of change and growth at one of Roanoke’s two liberal arts institutions.

Hollins University, the other player, saw its popular president, Nancy Gray, retire recently. She and Maxey often worked closely.

Maxey is serving as the 11th president of Roanoke College and his service represents Roanoke College’s longest tenure. A new president should be in place by July 31, 2022, according to a press release.

Maxey says the decision “has been most difficult, but it is right for Terri [Maxey] and me, and for Roanoke College. I am convinced that the close of this academic year is an optimal moment to retire. … I will always treasure the opportunity to have served Roanoke College as President. Throughout my time in office, the support and effort of thousands of Maroons made the work satisfying and productive.”

He adds that “we accomplished a great deal together. I appreciated standing on the shoulders of giants before our time who allowed us to achieve at a high level. I am immensely proud to be associated with our community which centers on providing outstanding and life-changing experiences for students."

The Board of Trustees will begin the search for Maxey’s successor immediately and will name a search committee to identify and recommend candidates. Details about the search process, the search committee — which will include members of the College community — and the search timeline will be communicated throughout the process.

Maxey’s term as president has been one of substantial change. The accomplishments include:

Implementing the College’s Intellectual Inquiry (INQ) curricula to help students develop real-world life skills.

Earning recognition as a top producer of academic scholars including Fulbright, Gilman, Goldwater, and Truman awardees.

Adding majors that include Actuarial Science, Public Health, Engineering Science, Data Science, Education, Creative Writing, and Communication.

Hiring the College’s first Vice President for Community, Diversity and Inclusion and implementing new ways to elevate diversity and inclusion. The Center for Studying Structures of Race was established.

Enhanced the career services center.

Led new construction, renovations and improvements to Roanoke College’s campus, including Lucas Hall; New Hall; the purchase of Afton apartments; renovation of the Monterey home and Slave Quarters, where the Center for Studying Structures of Race now resides; the addition of the Wortmann Complex; as well as the purchase of the Bank Building where the History Department is based, the addition of a new tennis complex on Elizabeth Campus and the complete renovation of the College Avenue block together with the city of Salem.

Overseeing completion of the Cregger Center, a state-of-the-art athletic and events facility.

Maxey is planting a tree in honor of every former President at Roanoke College.

Spearheaded the Roanoke Rising Campaign, raising $204,047,431, the largest campaign in Roanoke College history.

Adding new athletic teams and, including Men’s and women’s swimming, men’s volleyball, men’s wrestling, E-sports and expanded outdoor adventure facilities and programs.

Emphasizing community ties and service throughout Salem and beyond.

Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, and implemented the on campus Incident Command Structure which has worked to keep the Roanoke College campus community safe and informed.

A bow-tie-wearing native of Bassett, Maxey is popular among students and has been active in the Roanoke Valley community. He has served as Board member and President of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and the Council for Independent Colleges of Virginia (CICV). President Maxey held the Chair of Presidents for the Virginia Foundation of Independent Colleges (VFIC) and is a past Presidents Council Chair of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Maxey is on the Board of Directors of the Roanoke Symphony, the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Roanoke Regional Partnership and is a member and past Church Council Chair of the College Lutheran Church in Salem, VA. He served as chair and vice chair on the United Way Roanoke Valley Board of Directors.

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).