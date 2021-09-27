Positive Changes at Roanoke Regional Airport

Delta rejoins the Roanoke Regional Airport as an option for local flights.

× Expand Courtesy Roanoke Regional Airpot

Delta is back and that’s 132 more seats to Atlanta daily from the Roanoke Regional Airport.

Delta’s Airbus will fly to Atlanta early each morning, adding a key flight for Roanoke’s non-hub, one which could help lower air fares for Roanokers.

That is one of several announcements from the airport late last week.

United has added a special run to South Bend, Indiana, for the Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame football game next month, the first United flight from Roanoke on its Football Flying program. Tech plays Notre Dame next year and a successful flight to South Bend could make way for a flight from Indiana to Roanoke.

Elsewhere Allegiant Air will resume its flight to Clearwater/St. Petersburg, Fla., in October and on Nov. 2, American will resume service from Roanoke to New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The flight will give Roanoke two daily flights to LaGuardia.

Those flying can depart Roanoke at 6:07 a.m. and arrive at LaGuardia at 7:45, or depart the Star City at 5:49 p.m. and arrive LGA at 7:24 p.m. The return trip will depart LaGuardia at 3:29 p.m. and arrive in Roanoke at 5:15 p.m. or depart LaGuardia at 9:29 p.m. and arrive ROA at 11:09 pm.

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). He has authored eight books, including the upcoming novel out in Summer 2022, NEWS! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).