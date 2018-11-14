× Expand Becky Ellis

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 is National Spicy Guacamole Day!

My friend Kate makes the BEST guacamole. We always know we are in for a treat when she arrives at our house with her guacamole and chips. What makes it so special? Diced chilies are her “secret” ingredient and her festive guacamole looks so pretty in handcrafted black clay Chamba bakeware (https://www.mytoque.com). She recently shared her fabulous recipe with me.

Kate’s Guacamole

“I think the real secret is getting good avocados and when they are particularly good I go a bit easier on the diced chilies. The amount of salt is personal but I think salt and pepper pops the avocado flavor.”

2 Avocados peeled and pitted

1 Tbsp. minced onion

2 oz. (canned) Diced Green Chiles (use mild, medium or hot)

1 Tsp. Salt

1/2 Tsp. ground pepper

1 to 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Mash all the ingredients together. Serve with tortilla chips.

I usually double the recipe and, due to the various sizes of the avocados, I check the amount of salt and pepper.

The lemon juice (can use lime juice) is mostly to keep the avocado from darkening but does add some flavor. (It's best to make it closest to eating time as possible)

If you want to make it with more heat, add some minced jalapeño pepper (fresh or jarred)

Fresca Salsa Guacamole

Gunther salsas (https://www.guntherssalsa.com) are made by Roanoke native Chef Mike Lampros in Richmond, Virginia. ”Gunther” is the name of Chef Mike’s Brindle Boxer dog and a portion of Gunther’s profits are donated to non kill animal shelters. Salsa Fresca is the perfect ingredient for Guacamole…contains lemon and lime juice and fresh jalapeño peppers. The Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op has a variety of these fun and festive salsas available for sale.

Becky Ellis

4 Avocados peeled and pitted

½ cup Gunther Salsa Fresca

Juice of ½ lime (or more to taste)

1/8 teaspoon salt (or more to taste)

Good grind of freshly ground black pepper

Garnish: finely chopped green onions and Gunther Salsa Fresca

Xochitl sea salt tortilla chips

Place avocados in a bowl and mash with a fork. Add lime juice, salsa, salt and pepper and stir to combine all ingredients. Put guacamole in a serving bowl and garnish with green onions and salsa fresco. Serve with Xochitl sea salt tortilla chips.

I like to serve my guacamole in a Hilborn Pottery ceramic pottery guacamole bowl that I purchased downtown in the Little Gallery.