New Event Venue Opens in Fincastle

The Preserve at Crooked Run in Botetourt County offers event space to the region.

× Expand Courtesy of Property Catalyst Group The Preserve at Crooked Run is set to open next month in Fincastle.

A new 475-acre event venue is set to open in Fincastle next month. The Preserve at Crooked Run in Botetourt County will be available for use for weddings, corporate retreats and various other private meetings.

The Roanoke company behind the venue, Property Catalyst Group, primarily does real estate projects with small businesses, including car washes, retail and self-storage. Joe Thompson, president, says that The Preserve at Crooked Run perfectly aligns with the group’s goals.

“It had a wide variety of opportunities associated with it. Each time we started discussing it, we thought of more things we could do with it,” Thompson explains. “It was something we felt was not as replaceable as some of the other ventures we’ve done. It’s something that went along with the current outdoors branding our area is really embracing. The timing was right. It was a great fit.”

Thompson, a north Roanoke native, first heard about the property from its previous owners when it was a corporate retreat and meeting center.

× Expand Courtesy of Property Catalyst Group The Grand Lodge can accommodate up to 250 people.

The history of the property dates back to the mid-1900s when it was owned by the Presbyterian Church and was used as a summer camp.

Prior to when Thompson’s group purchased the property, it had more of a military look and functionality to it. “We focused on making it aesthetically pleasing. We wanted the venue to have a rustic look to it,” he says. “The changes have drastically improved the look of the property.”

The Grand Lodge, an indoor/outdoor facility that can accommodate up to 150 people indoors and an additional 100 people on the patio, serves as the primary meeting location. It includes a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, areas for breakout sessions and a natural stone bar.

Additions to the property include an infinity pool, a 12 station clay course, polished concrete flooring and wireless internet. Several of the original structures, including various cottages and cabins, were renovated with natural wood siding.

× Expand Courtesy of Property Catalyst Group The property includes a five-acre pond.

Activities available at the venue will include fishing, hiking, water sports, massages, yoga and Pilates.

While several small events have been held at the venue over the past couple of months, the official hard open will take place next month. The soft openings, Thompson says, have been good preparation for what he assumes will be a busy first season.

Thompson cautions that the property is specifically for private events and is not open to the public for informal visits.

Additional information about The Preserve at Crooked Run can be found at: https://www.preservevirginia.com.

About the Author:

Aila Boyd is an educator and journalist who resides in Roanoke. She holds an MFA in Writing from Lindenwood University.