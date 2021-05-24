Pie in the Sky

The Pie Shoppe in Fincastle overcomes COVID-19 obstacles to establish their restaurants and variety of dining experiences.

× Expand Bruce Ingram The Pie Shoppe's cherry pie is one of many options to delight.

Who would start a restaurant in a pandemic? Well the Barketts of Botetourt did, and the Fincastle eatery is thriving because of a sound business plan and enticing offerings.

“My husband Erryn and I felt that our restaurant concept would fulfill a need for busy families, especially during the pandemic and of course afterwards as well, to have quick, nutritional food available to purchase, so they would not have to resort to fast food,” Ginny Barkett says. “We also thought it would be wise to develop a plan that would accommodate just about every possible dining desire. And we also wanted to take advantage of the individual strengths of our own family members.”

Indeed, the Barketts offer a variety of dining experiences under their Woodsdale Group business in downtown Fincastle. Their Pie Shoppe features a wide variety of chicken and vegetable pot pies as well as berry, chocolate and other pies, available as takeout or by dining indoors at their Fincastle Café.

Like dining outdoors? Then the family’s 1772 Rooftop on Main upstairs from the café presents entrees from salmon-crab cakes to ribeye steaks and hamburgers.

Does your business, philanthropy or child’s school do fundraisers? The Barketts' various enterprises can supply food for those endeavors, too. The family provides catering services for groups, as well. The Barketts will even host your wedding and the meal afterwards at their Woodsdale Event venue on Lee Highway.

Additionally, the Barketts have taken advantage of each family member’s individual strengths. Erryn’s background is in the business sector and he serves as the finance and idea person. Ginny is the manager and steady hand, and son Will, who has always had an interest in food preparation, is the head chef. Daughter Olivia, a high school student at Lord Botetourt, serves as hostess and barista. Pieshoppefincastle.com, 540-632-8099.

About the Author:

Bruce Ingram teaches English and Creative Writing at Lord Botetourt H.S. He is the author of over 2,500 magazine stories and 10 books, including four Young Adult Fiction novels designed for middle and high school students. Contact him at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.