Ninja Pride Week Welcomes Big-Name Entertainment

A different kind of ball than you are accustomed to and an irresistible fashion show at the Taubman Museum of Art are the immediate highlights of Ninja Week June 1-5. Pairing with those events will be a soul food cookout in Wasena Park Saturday afternoon. The events of the week will go toward financial support Roanoke’s Diversity Center, which strongly supports its large and growing LGBTQ+ community. It is the only LGBTQ+ community center in the region.

Among other services, the Diversity Center, which operates on contributions, has 320 free events each year, about a quarter of them classes helping families deal with historical and legal discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.

Deloris Ninja was featured in HBO Max’s “Legendary”.

The star of the Taubman show is the Ballroom performance, which features men, women and non-binary, gay, trans and straight, black, brown and white performers in eye-catching costumes performing with a glamorous light show. The cost of $15 for members, $20 non-members and $25 at the door.

Among those performing are Javier Ninja (Javi Madrid), who has shared the stage with Madonna, among others, Archie Ninja, featured prominently in “Paris Is Burning,” and Deloris Ninja, featured in HBO Max’s “Legendary” and Hulu’s four-time Emmy-award-winning series “Pose.”

Ballroom evolved from drag entertainment and has a huge national following for its spectacle, energy and positive message. “It grew out of the drag movement, but is more than drag’s baby sister,” says publicist Elizabeth Parsons. “Ballroom welcomes all kinds of performers.”

The Soul Food Cookout will be held 1-4 p.m. June 5 and asks for donations for the meals.

The Diversity Center is asking for donations from the community to continue its programs in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Call Parsons for details at 415-298-9966 or email at lizsalivewire@gmail.com. Contributions may be made at https://gofund.me/58557f56.