Opera Roanoke Explores Intersection of Music and Poetry

Opera Roanoke presents "A Way With Words: A Celebration of Black Voices in Poetry and Music" on October 20th.

Opera Roanoke will present the second installment of its popular “A Way With Words” series, a poetry and music mash-up event, on Thursday, October 20 at The Spot on Kirk. The event will feature the work of composers and poets of color, showcased by four artists from across the region.

The concept for the series is an exploration of the intersection between music and poetry and an aim to highlight the work of black artists for the betterment of the community. The evening will feature poetry and readings by Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock of Roanoke poetry group Soul Sessions, Nick George, a poet, and teacher based in Lynchburg, and songs by two sopranos: Rebecca Cummings Scales of Roanoke and Olivia Rominiyi of Harrisonburg, Virginia, accompanied by Dr. Gregory Thompson on piano.

Aptly subtitled “The Leap Chronicles”, artists will explore what it means to “take the leap” toward new challenges, new opportunities, and new beginnings in a post-covid world. They will share songs and poems that have made an impact on their journey, followed by an open discussion with the audience. “Being able to collaborate with The Spot on Kirk to turn this project into a series has given Opera Roanoke the opportunity to showcase a different side of what people generally think of as opera,” said Brooke Tolley, the Opera’s General Director. “There is always more to explore; that is the beauty of the arts”.

For tickets to A Way With Words Vol 2: The Leap Chronicles at The Spot on Kirk, visit operaroanoke.org or call (540) 982-2742. Doors open at 7:00 pm, show starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets $20.