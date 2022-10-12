Three Honored as Kendig Award  Winners

The annual Perry F. Kendig awards honored three winners who work to strengthen our arts and culture community.

Dan Smith Dan Smith Dan Smith Dan Smith

There was a distinct children’s flavor to last night’s annual Perry F. Kendig Awards ceremony at Hollins University. Two of the winners represented children’s music in an unusual pairing. Doug Jackson, who represents the City of Roanoke’s efforts in the arts, was the individual winner for the evening. (You can learn more about Jackson and his hard work for the region in our arts and culture feature here.)

The awards are considered to be the most prestigious arts awards in the region.

New Hollins President Mary Dana Hinton and new Roanoke College President Frank Shushok, the primary sponsors of the awards honoring a former Roanoke College president, made the presentations. Perry Kendig was a noted art connoisseur. His sons, John and Bill Kendig, were present.

Seth Davis was selected as the top individual artist for his work in “helping [children] find joy and fulfillment through music. His students develop leadership and talents that they can apply to other studies and future careers,” according to the nomination.

Jackson, Roanoke’s Arts and Culture Coordinator, has generally been in the background of the arts in the Valley, but has been behind Book City Roanoke and Roanoke’s Artist of the Year and another events and initiatives. His nomination suggested Jackson is “invested in finding ways to make the arts compelling and accessible to all.”

The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, represented at the festivities by Susan Smith, “has served the people of the Valley for 34 years [and] currently hosts 130 choristers aged 7-18, leading them through four choirs as their development and aptitude develops.”

Congratulations to the recipients, and thanks to them for all they do to promote the arts and culture in our community!