Improving Your Health with Indoor Air Quality

This post is provided by our partners at Southern Trust Home Services.

Checking your indoor air quality can improve your health

If you or your family have been suffering from nasal congestion, allergies or asthma-like symptoms, it might be time to have your indoor air quality (IAQ) checked.

And, since October is National Indoor Air Quality Month, now is the perfect time to remind yourself that your IAQ is as important to the state of your health as outdoor pollution. Many people think that staying indoors helps them avoid air pollutants and other allergens that can trigger breathing problems, but the truth is that you are often more affected by what’s lurking inside your home.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that, on average, Americans spend about 90% of their time indoors, making IAQ more important than ever.

While most outdoor pollution is caused by emissions from combustible engines and industrial burning, your indoor air pollutants often come from the following:

Pet dander. While our furry friends certainly bring us joy, their dander contains a protein that can trigger allergies and asthma symptoms. Dander can often linger in homes since it’s small enough to be carried by the air. Excess moisture. Your home could be exposed to groundwater, poor drainage or bad gutters, which can lead to mold and mildew infestations. The American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine estimates that about 10% of Americans are allergic to mold. Tobacco products. If there is a smoker within the home, your indoor air could be harboring some fine particles that can cause chronic lung disorders which can be debilitating and sometimes fatal. Household cleaners. Many industrial household cleaners contain volatile organic compounds that can contribute to smog both indoors and outdoors. Radon and carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is caused by combustion appliances like fireplaces and boilers while radon is a radioactive gas that is emitted from soil and rocks and can affect underground basements. Both gases are more dangerous because they are odorless and invisible.

Similar to visiting the doctor at least once a year to maintain our health, it’s also a good idea to have your IAQ tested to check the health of your air.

Regular testing – and taking steps to clean the air – can not only improve your health by reducing headaches, fatigue and nausea, it can also boost your comfort level. An IAQ check can also identify issues, such as poor ventilation and dirty equipment, that can cause a decrease in your HVAC’s energy efficiency due to the increased strain on your system.

So, in addition to hayrides, Halloween and football, homeowners should add air quality checks to their list of must-do October activities.

Ted Puzio is founder and CEO of Southern Trust Home Services in Roanoke, Virginia. Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners throughout southern Virginia.