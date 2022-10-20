Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years

From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones.

× Expand Stella Nova Photography & Film Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry

Ginger Mumpower discovered her passion for all things that glitter as a student at Radford University working part time at Bryan Huddle Jewelers. When graduation rolled around, her boss decided it was time to retire and pass the torch. “Mrs. Huddle [owner] financed the business for me to purchase,” says Mumpower.

Under its new name and ownership, Mumpower decided it was time to expand business. She and her team opened five different locations spread throughout the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Galax before opting to operate solely out of their current location on Electric Road.

Throughout the years, the jewelry offerings at Ginger’s have continued to become more expansive. The once small operation is now a multi-brand jewelry retailer that sells everything from classic diamond engagement rings to bold, on trend statement earrings.

In addition to being a trusted name in all things jewelry, Mumpower and her team are always at work within the community supporting causes close to their hearts. Earlier this year, the jeweler served as a sponsor for Roanoke’s Cattle Baron’s Ball, an event benefitting the American Cancer Society.

Mumpower says the part of the job she loves most is getting to help clients commemorate beautiful milestones. “The greatest part of the jewelry industry is creating memories, celebrating life’s special moments and the incredible friendships that have grown over the years.”

“We have had the honor and privilege to serve our customers for four decades,” she says, and the Ginger’s Jewelry crew is excited to continue providing their patrons with exceptional service and stunning jewels to choose from for many years to come.

Visit Ginger's Jewelry on 3565 Electric Rd Suite C in Roanoke, or see more on their website here.