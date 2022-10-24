All Students Invited to STEAM Day

STEAM Day will take place Friday, October 28, and is free for participants.

× Expand Courtesy of STEAM Day Committee

Students, parents and teachers are invited to downtown Roanoke for STEAM day on Friday, Oct 28 from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM. STEAM Day is free for participants – homeschool, private school, public school students all welcome. Roanoke STEAM day offers students interactive learning activities that highlight the fun side of science. It is a wonderful hands-on educational opportunity for anyone interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts or Math (STEAM!) The event takes place at the following locations:

Science Museum of Western Virginia: 1 Market Square SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

Radford University Carilion: 101 Elm Ave, Roanoke, VA 24013

Taubman Museum of Art: 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

Roanoke Higher Education Center: 108 N Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24016

“Wonderful partners across Roanoke host STEAM day to give students in SW Virginia opportunities to interact with STEAM in multiple ways. Over the years we have hosted thousands of K-12 students and we plan to have a great group again this year,” says Don Pizzulo, Chair of the STEAM Day Committee.

Roanoke STEAM Day partners include the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, Virginia Tech Ware Lab, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Science Museum of Western Virginia, Taubman Museum of Art, Radford University Carilion, Clean Valley Council and Roanoke Higher Education Center. Simulation labs will be open, as well as a variety of other hands on experiences.

The annual event is always open to the public and led by volunteer educators, museum employees, college instructors, medical students and many others.

If you are interested in the event please reach out to Don Pizzulo at 540-767-6102 or pizzullo@vt.edu.