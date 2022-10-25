LewisGale Medical Center Breaks Ground on Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

× Expand Courtesy of LewisGale Medical Center

Officials with LewisGale Medical Center held a groundbreaking ceremony today to celebrate construction on a new Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), also called a special care nursery at the facility.

Featuring 3,000 square foot, the state-of-the-art NICU will feature six bassinets with the space to expand as needed. On-site board-certified neonatologists will treat medically fragile pre-term and full-term newborns with complications to include: breathing issues, infection, feeding issues, growth support, withdrawal support, temperature stabilization, and any maternal health concerns that potentially require pre-term delivery 24/7.

“Today’s long-awaited milestone underscores our commitment to maternal and fetal health, and to providing care for women and children throughout their lives,” said Alan Fabian, LewisGale Regional Health System market president. “Opening a NICU is another example of our pledge to expanding our women’s and children’s services to meet the needs of our growing community.”

Construction on the $2.5 million project will take approximately 8 months, with a planned opening in summer 2023.

The highly secured area will feature infant security, and constant monitoring of the baby’s heart rates, respiratory rates, temperature, and blood pressure. Radiant warmers, incubators, and open cribs are also featured, as well as assistance in breathing including a ventilator or other oxygenation methods.

“The Level II NICU will allow us to provide much needed intensive care to the mothers and children in the greater Roanoke Valley,” said Jim McAden, LewisGale Medical Center board chairman. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our board, public, patients, physicians, legislators, and local and state government in making this a reality.”

