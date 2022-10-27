Carilion To Launch Mental Health Services

The facility will occupy two floors at Tanglewood Mall.

× Expand Courtesy of Carilion Clinic The new facility will occupy two floors at Tanglewood Mall.

Carilion has announced an important addition to its presence at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke, joining its Carilion Children's Pediatric Medicine - Tanglewood Center. The facility is Carilion Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services, which will open by the fall of 2023.

According to Bill Wasserman, vice president of Carilion’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, "This investment will have a transformational impact on the way mental health care is delivered to and experienced by our patients and their families."

More than 80 employees will provide services from the Tanglewood location.

The move is complex and inclusive involving a number of Carilion outpatient mental health services, now available at 2017 South Jefferson Street. They will move to space adjacent to Carilion’s Tanglewood practices. The new facility will provide access to clinics specializing in mental health and expanded office space.

The Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine space will occupy 37,000 square feet, resting on two floors. It will include group therapy rooms, support groups, clinician offices and telemedicine capabilities.

Those services include.

Child and Adolescent Mental Health

Geriatric Mental Health

The Center for Healthy Aging

Research and Development

Center for Grief and Healing

Adult Treatment Programs (mood disorders, anxiety, etc.)

Carilion Children’s opened in late October, 2021, occupying 80,000 square feet at Tanglewood Mall. More than 350 professionals work there.