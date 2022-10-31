RC Gets $5 Million Science Center Donation

John Snyder, who graduated with a degree in biology in 1964, and his wife Linda, have donated $5 million to go toward a new science center.

× Expand Courtesy of Linda and John Snyder Linda and John Snyder

Roanoke College’s retiring president Mike Maxey appears to have left a final indelible mark on the college with the $5 million commitment from John Snyder and his wife, Linda, toward a new science center. The College has raised more than $50 million in cash and pledges for the Science Center to date.

Maxey, who retired in July, was the 11th president of the liberal arts college in Salem and is now listed as President Emeritus. Linda Snyder recalls that “As John got to know Mike Maxey, he really developed a profound respect for him.

“It seemed Mike really embraced the traditions of Roanoke; that he was truly dedicated. And he was a really effective leader. The more we got to know Mike, the more we just really felt a strong bond to him and the College.”

According to a Roanoke College release, the proposed Science Center will house three of Roanoke’s 10 most popular majors: psychology, biology and environmental studies. One-third of all courses on campus will be taught there, and every student will take at least three courses from the programs that will be housed in the center. Most student research will also take place there.

John Snyder, who graduated with a degree in biology in 1964, was president of the junior class of the Kappa Alpha fraternity, president of the Honor Council, vice president of the freshman class, president of the junior class and was a track athlete. He was a member of the board of trustees from 2005-2012.

Snyder was CEO of Louisville-based EPI Corp. for 32 years, expanding it into one of Kentucky’s largest providers of rehab and recuperative inpatient care. He has also served as chairman of the American Health Care Association’s Patient Rights Task Force, Facility Standards Committee and Immediate Care Conference, and he was president of the Kentucky Nursing Home Association.