Patti Labelle to Perform at Berglund Center

Queen of Rock & Soul music, Patti LaBelle, comes to Roanoke on May 12 at Berglund Center!

One of contemporary music’s living legends, Patti LaBelle, is a Grammy Award winning American singer, author and actress who has spent over 50 years in the music industry.

She’s widely regarded as the queen of rock and soul music. She has received acclaim for many of her songs, including "Lady Marmalade," "When You Talk About Love" and "New Attitude." She began her career as part of the Ordettes in 1959, who became the Bluebelles in 1961. Her success as a solo artist started in 1983 when she released her hit album “I'm in Love Again”.

LaBelle has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone’s list of ‘100 Greatest Singers’.

Tickets go on sale on Friday January 14, and will be available at RoanokeLive.com, in person at the Berglund Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 844.599.LIVE.

Event: Thursday May 12, 2022

Show Time: 8pm

Tickets: $112, $91, $80.50, $69.50, $47

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating 50 years of bringing the world’s best music to Southwest Virginia, and voted PLATINUM BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE by The Roanoker Magazine, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at BerglundCenter.live for more information.

